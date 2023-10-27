https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/ancient-rock-carvings-emerge-in-brazil-as-amazon-waters-hit-record-low-amid-drought-1114514801.html

Ancient Rock Carvings Emerge in Brazil as Amazon Waters Hit Record Low Amid Drought

Ancient Rock Carvings Emerge in Brazil as Amazon Waters Hit Record Low Amid Drought

The low water levels of the Rio Negro have exposed enigmatic carvings, including human faces, animals, and natural forms, at the archaeological site known as the Ponto das Lajes, or Place of Slabs.

2023-10-27T01:16+0000

2023-10-27T01:16+0000

2023-10-27T01:16+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

amazon

brazil

archeology

archaeology

archaeology

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1b/1114514644_0:0:2866:1612_1920x0_80_0_0_e18ca43193fb5b044a2ac24273c1e8c5.jpg

Petroglyphs, some of which date back 2,000 years, have resurfaced along the Amazon riverbanks in Brazil at an archaeological site known as the Ponto as Lajes, or Place of Slabs, due to an unprecedented drought.The historic dry spell is believed to be linked to the El Niño weather pattern and the ongoing climate crisis. Water levels at the Rio Negro have managed to fall to never-before-seen levels, at a depth of 12.89 meters.Carlos Augusto da Silva, an archaeologist from the Federal University of Amazonas, has identified 25 groups of carvings, which were located on a single rock. The official believes the rock acted as a whetstone for sharpening various instruments.Fragments of pottery believed to be thousands of years old have also reportedly been found at the site, where large Indigenous villages were located in pre-Columbian times.Remarkably, despite its archaeological importance, the Ponto das Lajes petroglyphs have never been thoroughly studied. Researchers are estimating their age based on similar rock carvings found in other parts of central Amazonia.Archaeologist Filippo Stampanoni Bassi emphasized the significance of preserving these historical sites, stating they "tell the region’s ancient Indigenous history and must be treated with respect by all of us who live in Manaus today."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231024/tattoo-referencing-christ-unearthed-in-sudan-on-1300-year-old-excavated-body-1114439297.html

amazon

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

drought in brazil, amazon drought, amazon carvings, rio negro, ponto das lajes, place of slabs, ancient carvings in brazil, brazilian archeology