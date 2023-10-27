https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/biden-attempts-to-woo-congress-to-pass-100-billion-war-fund-1114531501.html
Biden Attempts to Woo Congress to Pass $100 Billion War Fund
Biden Attempts to Woo Congress to Pass $100 Billion War Fund
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamal Thomas and Malik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the attempt by Joe Biden to convince members of Congress to support his $100 billion initiative to aid Ukraine and Israel.
2023-10-27T14:55+0000
2023-10-27T14:55+0000
2023-10-27T18:32+0000
fault lines
radio
ukraine
hunter biden
donald trump
gaza
israel
maine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1b/1114531343_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c3ae98e9d8990405565dbbdaeacccb85.png
Biden Attempts to Woo Congress to Pass $100 Billion War Fund
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamal Thomas and Malik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the attempt by Joe Biden to convince members of Congress to support his $100 billion initiative to aid Ukraine and Israel.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist and lawyer Dimitry Lascaris about the ongoing Russian military offensive at Adveyevka and the Ukrainian regime’s interior turmoil.In the second hour, professor and economist Mark Frost joined the show to talk about US President Joe Biden’s attempts to woo members of Congress to support his $100 billion funding proposal for Ukraine and Israel.Later in the hour, Fault Lines spoke to radio host and political commentator Misty Winston about the manhunt to capture the culprit of the mass shooting in Maine that killed several people earlier this week.In the final hour, co-host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall spoke to Fault lines about several domestic topics, including the Democratic Party’s tiff with the state of New Hampshire.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
gaza
israel
maine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1b/1114531343_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5dde28cb0d9a9f45014ebbee405d149d.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
maine shooting, joe biden, ukraine aid, israel aid, us congress, us democratic party
maine shooting, joe biden, ukraine aid, israel aid, us congress, us democratic party
Biden Attempts to Woo Congress to Pass $100 Billion War Fund
14:55 GMT 27.10.2023 (Updated: 18:32 GMT 27.10.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamal Thomas and Malik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the attempt by Joe Biden to convince members of Congress to support his $100 billion initiative to aid Ukraine and Israel.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist and lawyer Dimitry Lascaris about the ongoing Russian military offensive at Adveyevka and the Ukrainian regime’s interior turmoil.
In the second hour, professor and economist Mark Frost joined the show to talk about US President Joe Biden’s attempts to woo members of Congress to support his $100 billion funding proposal for Ukraine and Israel.
Later in the hour, Fault Lines spoke to radio host and political commentator Misty Winston about the manhunt to capture the culprit of the mass shooting in Maine that killed several people earlier this week.
In the final hour, co-host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall spoke to Fault lines about several domestic topics, including the Democratic Party’s tiff with the state of New Hampshire.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM