China Pledges to Continue Defending Its Sovereignty Following Incident With US Aircraft

While US aircraft are the main cause of air and maritime security risks over the South China Sea, Beijing will continue defending its sovereignty and advance security, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday, commenting on the recent dangerously close encounter between a Chinese fighter aircraft and a US strategic bomber.

2023-10-27T10:54+0000

"US military aircraft which cover long distances to demonstrate power on China's doorstep are the main sources of maritime and air security risks and do not contribute to regional peace and stability," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said during a regular briefing. Mao added that China will continue taking determined measures in order to protect its state sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.Earlier in the day, the US Pacific Command announced that a Chinese J-11 fighter pilot had executed an unsafe night intercept of a US Air Force B-52 aircraft, which was conducting routine operations while flying over the South China Sea in international airspace. The US military accused the Chinese pilot of putting both aircraft in danger of collision, voicing concern that he was unaware of how close he came to causing an incident.

