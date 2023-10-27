https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/druze-member-of-knesset-to-sputnik-we-will-fight-like-any-israeli-1114526379.html

Druze Member of Knesset to Sputnik: We Will Fight Like Any Israeli

The Druze community, as well as Jewish and Arab, is a part of Israeli society that has been living in the northern areas of modern Israel for centuries. During the current conflict, the Druze have presented themselves as Israelis loyal to their duty and protecting their state, Israeli Druze politician and Knesset Member Akram Hasson told Sputnik.

Who are the Druze?The Druze is an Arabic-speaking ethnic and religious minority group living in Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria. In Israel, according to statistics, the Druze population was approximately 150,000 at the end of 2022 (about 1.6% of the population). Israeli Druze live mostly in the northern part of the country: across Mount Carmel, Galilee, and the Golan Heights.They follow their own unique monotheistic faith, which incorporates many beliefs from Islam, Judaism, and Christianity, and even Greek philosophy and Hinduism. The Druze religion is closed to outsiders and remains mostly unexplored by the public.Since 1948, when the State of Israel was created, the Druze community on its territory started to strongly identify itself with Israel. The Druze serve in both the military and civil service, with many Druze generals, ambassadors, members of the Knesset, and government ministers.‘Druze Share Their Fate With Israel’During the recent escalation between Israel and Hamas, the Druze stand with Israel, as other Israeli citizen, noted Israeli Druze politician and Member of the Knesset Akram Hasson.The politician also pointed out that Druze community has already suffered losses during the current hostilities.Moreover, the northern part of Israel is regularly shelled by Hezbollah from Lebanon, including Druze villages. Last week, the IDF evacuated more than 20,000 civilians from the border with Lebanon.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.

