https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/eurozone-leaders-to-meet-on-friday-to-assess-economic-challenges-1114519873.html

Eurozone Leaders to Meet on Friday to Assess Economic Challenges

Eurozone Leaders to Meet on Friday to Assess Economic Challenges

Leaders of 20 nations making up the Euro Area will gather in Brussels on Friday to discuss the tough economic situation, economic policy coordination and the future of European markets.

2023-10-27T05:51+0000

2023-10-27T05:51+0000

2023-10-27T05:51+0000

economy

brussels

european union (eu)

crisis

summit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/03/1095961953_0:0:3133:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_620632a3e3f7ba87b9eb41fda1482ef7.jpg

Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe will preside over the regular meeting, held traditionally on the sidelines of a two-day EU summit. Donohoe will again push for a revision of EU rules on government spending and taxes and raise measures needed to take forward the proposed Capital Market and Banking Unions after the sectors took a hit from the banking crisis earlier this year. The European Commission's digital euro project will also be on the agenda. The digital coin, conceived by the EU as an alternative form of central bank money, was cleared by the European Central Bank for the experimentation phase last week. It is expected to take around three years.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/eurozone-economy-on-course-for-recession-in-late-2023-as-output-mired-in-downturn-1113984677.html

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

economic challenges, eurozone leaders, european markets