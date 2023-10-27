https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/former-chinese-premier-li-keqiang-dead-at-68-from-heart-attack---state-media-1114515115.html

Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Dead at 68 From Heart Attack - State Media

Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Dead at 68 From Heart Attack - State Media

Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has died from a heart attack at the age of 68, state media reported on Friday.

2023-10-27T02:19+0000

2023-10-27T02:19+0000

2023-10-27T02:19+0000

asia

china

li keqiang

shanghai

obituary

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107328/08/1073280870_0:155:2979:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_1a3d6283fad00cbf2c6d899d1a5743f1.jpg

Li, who served as China's premier from March 2013 to March 2023, had a heart attack on Thursday and died at 12:10 a.m. (16:10 GMT) the next day in Shanghai despite "all-out efforts to rescue him failed," media said.The former official was considered China's top economic official for a decade and known for being an advocate for private businesses. China's number two leader for years, Li was also seen as a reformist who looked to open China to global markets as well as removing restrictions on the flow of people and supplies.Li was tipped to become the next leader of China in early 2007; however, the top-spot ultimately was clinched by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Under Xi's leadership, Li became a force for establishing the parameters in which to measured China's development.Born in July 1955 in the Anhui province, Li studied both law and economics at China's Peking University before later receiving a Doctor of Economics. Entering China's political sphere, Li quickly worked his way up the party ladder.In fact, Li took up various positions throughout his career, which included acting as the governor of the Henan province, chairman of the Standing Committee of the Liaoning Provincial People's Congress and vice premier from 2008 to 2013.Li is survived by his wife Cheng Hong and daughter.

china

shanghai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

li keqiang, former chinese premier dead from heart attack