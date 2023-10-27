Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Dead at 68 From Heart Attack - State Media
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanChinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during a press conference after the closing session of the National People's Congress in Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Friday, March 15, 2019
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has died from a heart attack at the age of 68, state media reported on Friday.
Li, who served as China's premier from March 2013 to March 2023, had a heart attack on Thursday and died at 12:10 a.m. (16:10 GMT) the next day in Shanghai despite "all-out efforts to rescue him failed," media said.
The former official was considered China's top economic official for a decade and known for being an advocate for private businesses. China's number two leader for years, Li was also seen as a reformist who looked to open China to global markets as well as removing restrictions on the flow of people and supplies.
Li was tipped to become the next leader of China in early 2007; however, the top-spot ultimately was clinched by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Under Xi's leadership, Li became a force for establishing the parameters in which to measured China's development.
The former Chinese premier eventually stepped down from his post in October 2022, when Xi secured his third five-year term as the Chinese Communist Party's general secretary.
Xi would later go on to win his third term as China's president in March 2023, with Li's post later filled by Li Qiang, who is seen as having close ties to the Chinese president.
Born in July 1955 in the Anhui province, Li studied both law and economics at China's Peking University before later receiving a Doctor of Economics. Entering China's political sphere, Li quickly worked his way up the party ladder.
In fact, Li took up various positions throughout his career, which included acting as the governor of the Henan province, chairman of the Standing Committee of the Liaoning Provincial People's Congress and vice premier from 2008 to 2013.
Li is survived by his wife Cheng Hong and daughter.