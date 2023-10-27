International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/iranian-foreign-minister-israels-security-political-systems-totally-collapsed-1114539403.html
Iranian Foreign Minister: Israel's Security, Political Systems 'Totally Collapsed'
Iranian Foreign Minister: Israel's Security, Political Systems 'Totally Collapsed'
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Friday that Israel's security and political systems had been "totally collapsed" and that the only thing still functioning in the country was its "war machine."
2023-10-27T20:03+0000
2023-10-27T20:03+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
israel
lebanon
iran
hossein amir abdollahian
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093223684_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7c0afe40d4638eabd1e8724ad94c84de.jpg
"According to information we have inside the region, both the security and political systems of Israel have totally collapsed," Amir Abdollahian told US media. Israeli citizens have no trust in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu anymore, and the only functional aspect in Israel at the moment is its "war machine," the minister said, adding that it had been allegedly controlled by the United States. Meanwhile, the heads of Middle Eastern countries and groups supporting Palestine have much more serious plans than what was previously observed, Amir Abdollahian said. The top Iranian diplomat told American media he had met with a number of regional leaders as well as with "the leaders of the resistance in Lebanon and also the Palestinian groups." Therefore, if the situation with persecuting and killing civilians in Gaza and the West Bank continues, "anything will be possible," he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/us-neocons-slow-walking-america-into-war-amid-palestine-israel-conflict---analyst-1114526730.html
israel
lebanon
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093223684_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c45b5b436bcd4d532132524fec2ff464.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iranian foreign minister hossein amir abdollahian, palestine-israel conflict, israeli government, israeli political system, war machine
iranian foreign minister hossein amir abdollahian, palestine-israel conflict, israeli government, israeli political system, war machine

Iranian Foreign Minister: Israel's Security, Political Systems 'Totally Collapsed'

20:03 GMT 27.10.2023
© AP Photo / Sebastian ScheinerIsraeli protesters carry large Israeli flag (File)
Israeli protesters carry large Israeli flag (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2023
© AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Friday that Israel's security and political systems had been "totally collapsed" and that the only thing still functioning in the country was its "war machine."
"According to information we have inside the region, both the security and political systems of Israel have totally collapsed," Amir Abdollahian told US media.
Israeli citizens have no trust in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu anymore, and the only functional aspect in Israel at the moment is its "war machine," the minister said, adding that it had been allegedly controlled by the United States.
Meanwhile, the heads of Middle Eastern countries and groups supporting Palestine have much more serious plans than what was previously observed, Amir Abdollahian said. The top Iranian diplomat told American media he had met with a number of regional leaders as well as with "the leaders of the resistance in Lebanon and also the Palestinian groups."

"What I gathered from the plans that they have – they have their finger on the trigger. You know, much more powerful and deeper than what you've witnessed," the minister said.

Palestinians stand on the rubble of a levelled building as smoke and fire rise from the destruction following an Israeli strike in Gaza City on October 26, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2023
Analysis
US Neocons 'Slow-Walking America Into War' Amid Palestine-Israel Conflict - Analyst
17:02 GMT
Therefore, if the situation with persecuting and killing civilians in Gaza and the West Bank continues, "anything will be possible," he added.

On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities.

Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 Israelis and over 7,000 Palestinians.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала