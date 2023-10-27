https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/iranian-foreign-minister-israels-security-political-systems-totally-collapsed-1114539403.html

Iranian Foreign Minister: Israel's Security, Political Systems 'Totally Collapsed'

Iranian Foreign Minister: Israel's Security, Political Systems 'Totally Collapsed'

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Friday that Israel's security and political systems had been "totally collapsed" and that the only thing still functioning in the country was its "war machine."

"According to information we have inside the region, both the security and political systems of Israel have totally collapsed," Amir Abdollahian told US media. Israeli citizens have no trust in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu anymore, and the only functional aspect in Israel at the moment is its "war machine," the minister said, adding that it had been allegedly controlled by the United States. Meanwhile, the heads of Middle Eastern countries and groups supporting Palestine have much more serious plans than what was previously observed, Amir Abdollahian said. The top Iranian diplomat told American media he had met with a number of regional leaders as well as with "the leaders of the resistance in Lebanon and also the Palestinian groups." Therefore, if the situation with persecuting and killing civilians in Gaza and the West Bank continues, "anything will be possible," he added.

