Iranian Foreign Minister: Israel's Security, Political Systems 'Totally Collapsed'
2023-10-27T20:03+0000
Iranian Foreign Minister: Israel's Security, Political Systems 'Totally Collapsed'
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Friday that Israel's security and political systems had been "totally collapsed" and that the only thing still functioning in the country was its "war machine."
"According to information we have inside the region, both the security and political systems of Israel have totally collapsed," Amir Abdollahian told US media. Israeli citizens have no trust in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu anymore, and the only functional aspect in Israel at the moment is its "war machine," the minister said, adding that it had been allegedly controlled by the United States. Meanwhile, the heads of Middle Eastern countries and groups supporting Palestine have much more serious plans than what was previously observed, Amir Abdollahian said. The top Iranian diplomat told American media he had met with a number of regional leaders as well as with "the leaders of the resistance in Lebanon and also the Palestinian groups." Therefore, if the situation with persecuting and killing civilians in Gaza and the West Bank continues, "anything will be possible," he added.
Iranian Foreign Minister: Israel's Security, Political Systems 'Totally Collapsed'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Friday that Israel's security and political systems had been "totally collapsed" and that the only thing still functioning in the country was its "war machine."
"According to information we have inside the region, both the security and political systems of Israel have totally collapsed," Amir Abdollahian told US media.
Israeli citizens have no trust in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu anymore, and the only functional aspect in Israel at the moment is its "war machine," the minister said, adding that it had been allegedly controlled by the United States.
Meanwhile, the heads of Middle Eastern countries and groups supporting Palestine have much more serious plans than what was previously observed, Amir Abdollahian said. The top Iranian diplomat told American media he had met with a number of regional leaders as well as with "the leaders of the resistance in Lebanon and also the Palestinian groups."
"What I gathered from the plans that they have – they have their finger on the trigger. You know, much more powerful and deeper than what you've witnessed," the minister said.
Therefore, if the situation with persecuting and killing civilians in Gaza and the West Bank continues, "anything will be possible," he added.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities.
Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 Israelis and over 7,000 Palestinians.