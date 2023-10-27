https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/mass-shooting-in-maine-fbi-suppressed-hunter-biden-evidence-israel-postpones-gaza-invasion-1114517660.html

Mass Shooting in Maine; FBI Suppressed Hunter Biden Evidence; Israel Postpones Gaza Invasion

Mass Shooting in Maine; FBI Suppressed Hunter Biden Evidence; Israel Postpones Gaza Invasion

The FBI allegedly ignored criminal information that could harm the Biden family business, and special counsel David Weiss skipped a briefing on bribery allegations against the President.

Mass Shooting in Maine; FBI Suppressed Hunter Biden Evidence; Israel Postpones Gaza Invasion

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel has postponed the ground invasion, arguing they are waiting for more US military hardware. Laith Marouf says Israel has had no success invading Gaza, and the excuses are used because the battle would cause massive casualties. Also, he says that US bases are coming under intense attacks and that these attacks will likely increase.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The new Slovakian government refuses to provide more weapons to the Kiev regime. Mark Sleboda says that it is shocking that the new Prime Minister has taken such a strong position on the Ukraine conflict. Also, he says that he will not support sanctions and blames the dispute on Ukrainian fascist attacks against ordinary Ukrainians.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "Popular Resistance.org, joins us to discuss domestic policy. A mass shooter has killed scores of people in Maine, and law enforcement is scouring the countryside looking for the suspect. Dr. Flowers says that the gun lobby is preventing the government from taking legal action to address the root of the problem. Also, she reminds us that the suspect is an army reservist. She reveals that about a third of mass shooters are committed by former military personnel.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the Biden family scandal. The FBI allegedly ignored criminal information that could harm the Biden family business, and special counsel David Weiss skipped a briefing on bribery allegations against the President. Steve Poikonen says that the FBI and the Justice Department are political arms of the government, and they exist to manipulate the law. He says that foreign policy directs domestic policy and that the predator class protects Biden in a clash of oligarchy.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Interest rates are rising as bond yields move into uncharted areas. Dr. Tauheed says the yield on 10-year treasury notes is over 5%. This means that old bonds are worth less, and entities holding senior bonds find their value has dropped by as much as 50%. Also, the inflationary pressure is coming from energy prices, and the Fed will not be able to address that by increasing interest rates.Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor at the Institute for the Study of Gender, Race, Sexuality, and Social Justice at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review," segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. As the United States and its allies push renewed foreign intervention, the uses and abuses of the first Black republic as a testing ground of imperialism offer stark warnings. Dr. Pierre says the US empire has used the Global Fragilities Act to deploy institutions under its control into the Haitian political sphere to steal its resources and thwart democracy.Yolian Ogbu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, joins us to discuss Africa. Many civilians have been killed due to attacks by extremists in DR Congo. Yolian Ogbu says this has happened since 1994 when the US and its puppet governments installed these rebel groups and rogue forces to terrorize the people in Eastern Congo due to the nation's natural resources. She says that economic class and racism in mainstream media are why this tragedy does not make it to Western news.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss UN resolutions on the Gaza conflict and US imperialism. On October 18, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield raised her hand to veto even so much as a "humanitarian pause" to Israel's war on Gaza. Margaret Kimberley says the US often uses Black people like Linda Thomas Greenfield to hide its imperialism.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

