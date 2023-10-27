https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/new-speaker-faces-daunting-challenge-of-righting-house-ship-1114507653.html
New Speaker Faces Daunting Challenge of Righting House Ship
New Speaker Faces Daunting Challenge of Righting House Ship
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the latest current events, including the new House Speaker.
2023-10-27T04:01+0000
2023-10-27T04:01+0000
2023-10-27T09:54+0000
the final countdown
house speaker
mike johnson
hunter biden
uaw
ford
israel
gaza
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1a/1114507496_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_42ec2d633aaa053c33a251320a1674d9.jpg
New Speaker Faces Daunting Challenge of Righting House Ship
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the latest current events, including the new House Speaker.
The show kicks off with Independent journalist & author Dan Lazare discussing the new House Speaker and the weeks of chaos that led up to his election.Then, attorney & CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill discusses the Biden family saga amid new revelations of the FBI allegedly receiving "criminal information" from 40 confidential sources.The second hour begins with auto expert Lauren Fix sharing her insights on the UAW reaching a tentative agreement with Ford.The show closes with International Relations & Security analyst Mark Sleboda weighing in on the latest out of Gaza amid a climbing death toll among Palestinians and military escalation in the region.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
gaza
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1a/1114507496_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9551ea5ad46f266c864686be6309a3de.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, new house speaker, biden family saga, uaw agreement with ford, situation in gaza
the final countdown, new house speaker, biden family saga, uaw agreement with ford, situation in gaza
New Speaker Faces Daunting Challenge of Righting House Ship
04:01 GMT 27.10.2023 (Updated: 09:54 GMT 27.10.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the latest current events, including the new House Speaker.
The show kicks off with Independent journalist & author Dan Lazare discussing the new House Speaker and the weeks of chaos that led up to his election.
Then, attorney & CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill discusses the Biden family saga amid new revelations of the FBI allegedly receiving "criminal information" from 40 confidential sources.
The second hour begins with auto expert Lauren Fix sharing her insights on the UAW reaching a tentative agreement with Ford.
The show closes with International Relations & Security analyst Mark Sleboda weighing in on the latest out of Gaza amid a climbing death toll among Palestinians and military escalation in the region.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM