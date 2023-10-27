https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/qatar-in-very-difficult-talks-over-release-of-hostages-held-in-gaza---foreign-minister-1114516865.html

Qatar in 'Very Difficult' Talks Over Release of Hostages Held in Gaza - Foreign Minister

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi said on Thursday that his country has been engaged in a "very, very difficult negotiation" to free hostages held in the Gaza Strip since October 7.

On Monday, Israeli media reported that four hostages had been released from the Gaza Strip through the mediation of Qatar and Egypt. "It's a very, very difficult negotiation that we've been dealing with," the top Qatari diplomat told UK media. The negotiations are complicated by the fact that Israel and Palestine have "zero confidence in each other," he specified. Qatar's main goal is to reach out to the parties, Al-Khulaifi said, adding that his country remained committed to the purpose despite various difficulties. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said at the UN General Assembly meeting that his country was also ready to take part in the efforts to release hostages. He stressed it was the international community's responsibility to free "6,000 Palestinian hostages" as well.

