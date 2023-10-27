International
Russia Conducts Training Launches of Iskander-M Missile Systems
Russia Conducts Training Launches of Iskander-M Missile Systems
Combat crews of the Army Corps of the Baltic Fleet have conducted training launches from Iskander-M missile systems, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1b/1114518333_0:194:2953:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_4edbdc51a343a77787a0f50eb1a78933.jpg
Combat crews of the Army Corps of the Baltic Fleet have conducted training launches with Iskander-M missile systems, the Russian Defense Ministry has said."After receiving coordinates, Iskander-M missile systems destroyed command posts and satellite communication nodes of the mock enemy and conducted training (electronic) launches of missiles," the report said.Missile operators also performed tasks such as changing launch positions, repulsing an attack by a sabotage and reconnaissance group by the mock enemy, and camouflaging the launchers. Previously, Iskander-M drills in the Kaliningrad region took place in mid-August.Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system drills.
13:40 GMT 27.10.2023

13:40 GMT 27.10.2023
The Iskander-M is Russia's solid-fueled, road-mobile ballistic missile system is designed for rapid deployment and can be launched from various types of terrain, including unprepared sites. The Iskander-M has a range of up to 500 kilometers and is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads.
Combat crews of the Army Corps of the Baltic Fleet have conducted training launches with Iskander-M missile systems, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.
"After receiving coordinates, Iskander-M missile systems destroyed command posts and satellite communication nodes of the mock enemy and conducted training (electronic) launches of missiles," the report said.
Missile operators also performed tasks such as changing launch positions, repulsing an attack by a sabotage and reconnaissance group by the mock enemy, and camouflaging the launchers. Previously, Iskander-M drills in the Kaliningrad region took place in mid-August.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system drills.
Combat crews of the Baltic Fleet's Army Corps during an exercise involving the launch of Iskander-M missiles.
Combat crews of the Baltic Fleet's Army Corps during an exercise involving the launch of Iskander-M missiles.
1/8
© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar
/
Go to the mediabank
Combat crews of the Baltic Fleet's Army Corps during an exercise involving the launch of Iskander-M missiles.
© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar / Go to the mediabank

Servicemen of the Russian Baltic Fleet Army Corps in a command and staff vehicle during an Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system electronic launch exercise.

Servicemen of the Russian Baltic Fleet Army Corps in a command and staff vehicle during an Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system electronic launch exercise.
2/8
© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar
/
Go to the mediabank

Servicemen of the Russian Baltic Fleet Army Corps in a command and staff vehicle during an Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system electronic launch exercise.

© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar / Go to the mediabank

Combat crews of the Baltic Fleet Army Corps loading a launcher with cruise missiles

Combat crews of the Baltic Fleet Army Corps loading a launcher with cruise missiles
3/8
© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar
/
Go to the mediabank

Combat crews of the Baltic Fleet Army Corps loading a launcher with cruise missiles

© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar / Go to the mediabank

Crews of the Baltic Fleet Army Corps load quasi-ballistic missiles using a transport loading vehicle during an electronic launch exercise with Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems.

Crews of the Baltic Fleet Army Corps load quasi-ballistic missiles using a transport loading vehicle during an electronic launch exercise with Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems.
4/8
© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar
/
Go to the mediabank

Crews of the Baltic Fleet Army Corps load quasi-ballistic missiles using a transport loading vehicle during an electronic launch exercise with Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems.

© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar / Go to the mediabank

Combat crews of the Army Corps of the Baltic Fleet during an exercise involving the electronic launch of quasi-ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system.

Combat crews of the Army Corps of the Baltic Fleet during an exercise involving the electronic launch of quasi-ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system.
5/8
© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar
/
Go to the mediabank

Combat crews of the Army Corps of the Baltic Fleet during an exercise involving the electronic launch of quasi-ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system.

© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar / Go to the mediabank

Baltic Fleet Army Corps combat crews load a cruise missile launcher using a transport truck.

Baltic Fleet Army Corps combat crews load a cruise missile launcher using a transport truck.
6/8
© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar
/
Go to the mediabank

Baltic Fleet Army Corps combat crews load a cruise missile launcher using a transport truck.

© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar / Go to the mediabank

Combat crews of the Army Corps of the Baltic Fleet load a missile launcher with quasi-ballistic missiles using a transport loading vehicle during a training exercise.

Combat crews of the Army Corps of the Baltic Fleet load a missile launcher with quasi-ballistic missiles using a transport loading vehicle during a training exercise.
7/8
© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar
/
Go to the mediabank

Combat crews of the Army Corps of the Baltic Fleet load a missile launcher with quasi-ballistic missiles using a transport loading vehicle during a training exercise.

© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar / Go to the mediabank

Servicemen of the Baltic Fleet Army Corps in a command and staff vehicle during an Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system electronic launch exercise.

Servicemen of the Baltic Fleet Army Corps in a command and staff vehicle during an Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system electronic launch exercise.
8/8
© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar
/
Go to the mediabank

Servicemen of the Baltic Fleet Army Corps in a command and staff vehicle during an Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system electronic launch exercise.

