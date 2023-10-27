Russia Conducts Training Launches of Iskander-M Missile Systems

Combat crews of the Army Corps of the Baltic Fleet have conducted training launches with Iskander-M missile systems, the Russian Defense Ministry has said."After receiving coordinates, Iskander-M missile systems destroyed command posts and satellite communication nodes of the mock enemy and conducted training (electronic) launches of missiles," the report said.Missile operators also performed tasks such as changing launch positions, repulsing an attack by a sabotage and reconnaissance group by the mock enemy, and camouflaging the launchers. Previously, Iskander-M drills in the Kaliningrad region took place in mid-August.Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system drills.
The Iskander-M is Russia's solid-fueled, road-mobile ballistic missile system is designed for rapid deployment and can be launched from various types of terrain, including unprepared sites. The Iskander-M has a range of up to 500 kilometers and is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads.
