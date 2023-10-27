https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/slip-n-slide-biden-1114515573.html

Slip 'n Slide Biden

Slip 'n Slide Biden

US President Joe Biden has expressed vehement support for Israel in its attacks on Gaza, but a new poll shows that it may be hurting him at home.

The latest Gallup poll, conducted from October 2 to 23, showed Biden’s support among Democrats dropping 11 points to a new low: 75%. That, along with a four-point drop among Independents resulted in a four-point drop among all voters for the president, giving him a 37% approval rating, which matches the lowest of his presidency.The nosedive comes on the heels of the Hamas' October 7 surprise attack against Israel, which has engaged repeat retaliatory strikes. Hundreds of deaths have been reported on both sides of the conflict as more than 200 people have been taken hostage.A Gallup poll from earlier this year showed that sympathy for Palestinians among Democrats outpaced sympathy for Israelis for the first time in the poll’s history - well before the latest escalation in hostilities.Meanwhile, a poll by Marist showed less than half of Gen-Z and millennials, of all political stripes, believe the US should publicly support Israel. Support remains high among the Greatest and Silent Generations, with 86% backing public support of Israel.Biden has said US support of Israel is “vital” for national security, and that the country “will stand forever” with Israel. But as the conflict continues and Israel prepares for a ground siege of Gaza, the US president has also offered some platitudes towards the Palestinian people, stressing they are separate from Hamas and that Israel must “operate under the laws of war” and “protect civilians in combat as best they can.”

