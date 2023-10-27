https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/us-and-russia-spar-at-un-security-council-as-gaza-conflict-deepens-1114509211.html
US and Russia Spar at UN Security Council as Gaza Conflict Deepens
US and Russia Spar at UN Security Council as Gaza Conflict Deepens
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the election of Republican congressman Mike Johnson to the Speakership.
U.S. and Russia Spar at UN Security Council as Gaza Conflict Deepens
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the election of Republican congressman Mike Johnson to the Speakership.
The hosts kicked off the show with an in-depth discussion on the Israel-Gaza conflict, including the exponential rise in the death toll over the last two weeks.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to broadcaster, journalist, author and host of Going Underground Afshin Rattansi to discuss the competing Gaza-Israel resolutions at the UN Security Council on Wednesday that saw further inaction on this Middle East conflict.Later in the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the US naval buildup in the eastern Mediterranean that has raised alarms in the region over a possible military intervention.In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to author and radio and TV personality Edward Woodson about the election of a new Speaker of the House and the ongoing legal issues affecting 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump.
US and Russia Spar at UN Security Council as Gaza Conflict Deepens
04:02 GMT 27.10.2023
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the election of Republican congressman Mike Johnson to the Speakership.
The hosts kicked off the show with an in-depth discussion on the Israel-Gaza conflict, including the exponential rise in the death toll over the last two weeks.
In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to broadcaster, journalist, author and host of Going Underground Afshin Rattansi to discuss the competing Gaza-Israel resolutions at the UN Security Council on Wednesday that saw further inaction on this Middle East conflict.
Later in the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the US naval buildup in the eastern Mediterranean that has raised alarms in the region over a possible military intervention.
In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to author and radio and TV personality Edward Woodson about the election of a new Speaker of the House and the ongoing legal issues affecting 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
