US Congress Supports Israel, FBI Received 'Criminal Information' on the Biden's, and Latest on Gaza

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Biden approval among Democrats drops eleven points, and Biden refuses to believe Gaza death numbers.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Executive Director of The 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' Daniel McAdams about the House Speaker position won by Congressman Mike Johnson, Congress unanimously showed support for Israel, and Biden accused Palestinians of lying about civilian casualties. Daniel talked about the religious element of support for Israel and how some Christians believe World War III must happen.Rachel spoke with Egyptian Journalist Mohammed Gomaa about the hostages held by Hamas, a possible ground invasion by Israel, and the people of Northern Gaza move towards the South. Mohammed explained the situation in Gaza and the US veto of a UN ceasefire resolution. In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Journalist, Writer at Transatlantico.info Andrew Spannaus about Italy's stance on the conflict in Gaza, Giorgia Meloni stands with Israel, and Italy wants to retain its ties with Africa. Andrew explained Giorgia Meloni's political decisions as Prime Minister and Italy's attempts to influence EU policy.Rachel spoke with Attorney, Media Relations Specialist Tyler Nixon about the Biden crime family, the Democrats are done with Joe Biden, and the importance of the 2024 election. Tyler described how corrupt modern-day America has become and the importance of the 2024 election.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

