Watch Russian T-80 Battle Tanks in Action in Special Op Zone

Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian T-80 tanks in action in the direction of Krasny Liman.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of T-80 tanks in action in the Krasny Liman direction.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has deployed brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks.In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated to be in excess of 90,000.
The T-80 is a Russian battle tank designed for maneuverability, speed, and firepower. The tank features a powerful 125 mm cannon, gas turbine engine that allows it to reach speeds of up to 70 km/h, and composite armor for increased protection against modern anti-tank weapons.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of T-80 tanks in action in the Krasny Liman direction.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has deployed brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks.
In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated to be in excess of 90,000.
