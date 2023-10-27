https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/watch-russian-t-80-battle-tanks-in-action-in-special-op-zone-1114520678.html

Watch Russian T-80 Battle Tanks in Action in Special Op Zone

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian T-80 tanks in action in the direction of Krasny Liman.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of T-80 tanks in action in the Krasny Liman direction.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has deployed brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks.In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated to be in excess of 90,000.

