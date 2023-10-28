https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/death-toll-in-mine-blast-in-kazakhstans-karaganda-region-rises-to-32---ministry-1114561910.html

Death Toll in Mine Blast in Kazakhstan's Karaganda Region Rises to 32 - Ministry

Death Toll in Mine Blast in Kazakhstan's Karaganda Region Rises to 32 - Ministry

The number of miners killed in an explosion at the Kostenko mine in Kazakhstan's Karaganda Region has risen to 32, while the search continues for the 14 still missing, the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Saturday.

2023-10-28T20:10+0000

2023-10-28T20:10+0000

2023-10-28T20:10+0000

world

kazakhstan

karaganda region

mine

coal mine

mine blast

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1c/1114561752_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6032b87112a434240cf7f685a1cf7f5d.jpg

Earlier in the day, the mine's owner ArcelorMittal Temirtau said the death toll had risen to 28. As many as 208 of the 252 miners were evacuated to the surface, 18 of whom required medical assistance. Karaganda Governor Ermaganbet Bulekpayev told a news briefing that the initial findings pointed to a fire that triggered a methane explosion. He said the blast was so powerful that it knocked out communication systems in a 1.2-mile radius. An ad hoc government commission and the prosecutor general's office have opened investigations into the tragedy. The Kazakh president also ordered a halt in investment cooperation with ArcelorMittal Temirtau, which reported a deadly fire at another mine in August. The Kazakh presidency has declared Sunday a national day of mourning. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, over the deadly accident, the Kremlin said.

kazakhstan

karaganda region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kazakhstan, karaganda region, kostenko mine, kazakh ministry of emergency situations, mine blast