Eastern Syria is Under US Fire, January 6th Footage, and Pro Palestine Rallies on Campuses

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Ivanka Trump being ordered to testify at her father’s trial, and Netanyahu delaying Gaza ground invasion plans.

2023-10-28T04:04+0000

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with activist, analyst, and podcast host of The Left is Dead James Carey about the Israeli threats to invade Gaza, Joe Biden's image around the war, and the Western behavior towards civilian casualties. James detailed Western country's position on civilian casualties in Gaza and Israel has been allowed to do what they want in Gaza.Rachel spoke with investigative journalist and musician Steve Baker about the thousands of hours of unreleased January 6th video, Speaker Mike Johnson was skeptical of the January 6th narrative, and Capitol police officer Harry Dunn. Steve talked about his investigation into the January 6th riot and his revelation of a Capitol police officer who committed perjury in the testimony.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with speaker and author Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro about Israel's claim to being the state of Jews, Israeli strikes on Gaza have raised global anti semitism, and Zionism has confused the public. Rabbi Yaakov described his recent interaction in New York City post October 7th and how the general public confuses Judaism with Israel.Rachel spoke with independent journalist and host of The Kim Iversen Show Kim Iversen about the Senate resolution on pro-Palestine rallies on college campuses, the power of the Israel lobby in Congress, and Israel has panicked due to a loss in the narrative. Kim talked about the way America feels like it is falling apart and how the Biden administration has angered the Arab world.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

