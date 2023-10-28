https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/former-us-vice-president-pence-drops-out-of-2024-presidential-race-1114560793.html

Former US Vice President Pence Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race

Former US Vice President Pence Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race

Former US Vice President Mike Pence announced on Saturday that he would suspend his campaign for president, effective immediately.

2023-10-28T18:48+0000

2023-10-28T18:48+0000

2023-10-28T19:03+0000

americas

us

mike pence

2024 us presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/08/1110994964_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_692a32e431ed2e5cd78f18f9e5ce28c8.jpg

"The Bible tells us that there is a time for every purpose under Heaven. Traveling across the country over the past six months, I came here to say it's become clear to me: This is not my time. So, after much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president, effective today," he said at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas.Pence served as Donald Trump's vice president between 2017 and 2021, but had a falling out with his boss toward the end of Trump's term in office after refusing to challenge the results of the 2020 election, which Trump claimed was rigged.Pence announced his candidacy for 2024 in June, saying in his announcement speech that his Trump should "never" be president again. Trump has repeatedly attacked Pence as a "wimp" and a liar over the latter's refusal to back him in 2021.Trump presently enjoys a comfortable lead in the race for the Republican nomination, with his 61 percent showing 50 points ahead of his nearest competitor - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is polling at 11 percent. Pence was polling at between 1 and 5 percent support among Republicans before Saturday's announcement that he would drop out.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/poll-nikki-haley-gains-ground-on-desantis-in-2024-gop-primary-trump-still-dominates-1114414666.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

2024 us presidential eleciton, mike pence, republican party, pense drops out presidential race