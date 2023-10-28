https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/japans-trade-minister-says-g7-not-creating-new-economic-order-to-exclude-any-countries-1114547968.html
Japan's Trade Minister Says G7 Not Creating New Economic Order to Exclude Any Countries
The Group of Seven (G7) countries is not attempting to build a new international economic order to exclude any countries from it, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Saturday, adding that G7 wants to expand cooperation with partners.
"During this meeting, I would like to demonstrate how the G7 countries can work together. At each of our meetings, I emphasize that we do not intend to build a new order to exclude any countries from it to ensure economic security, but we seek to cooperate with reliable partners. This form of thinking has not changed," Nishimura said at the opening ceremony.The two-day talks of the G7 trade ministers started on Saturday in Osaka.
OSAKA Japan (Sputnik) - The Group of Seven (G7) countries is not attempting to build a new international economic order to exclude any countries from it, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Saturday, adding that G7 wants to expand cooperation with partners.
can work together. At each of our meetings, I emphasize that we do not intend to build a new order to exclude any countries from it to ensure economic security, but we seek to cooperate with reliable partners. This form of thinking has not changed," Nishimura said at the opening ceremony.
The two-day talks of the G7 trade ministers started on Saturday in Osaka.