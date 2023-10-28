Japan's Trade Minister Says G7 Not Creating New Economic Order to Exclude Any Countries

International
The Group of Seven (G7) countries is not attempting to build a new international economic order to exclude any countries from it, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Saturday, adding that G7 wants to expand cooperation with partners.




