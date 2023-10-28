International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/over-70-of-french-people-fear-attack-similar-to-hamas-october-7-strikes-on-israel-1114562930.html
Over 70% of French People Fear Attack Similar to Hamas' October 7 Strikes on Israel
Over 70% of French People Fear Attack Similar to Hamas' October 7 Strikes on Israel
Seven out of 10 French people fear an attack on their country similar to the one Israel suffered on October 7, a poll commissioned by Jewish lobby group CRIF has found.
2023-10-28T23:53+0000
2023-10-28T23:52+0000
world
europe
france
palestine-israel conflict
palestinians
israel
hamas
gaza strip
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105289/03/1052890314_0:87:1921:1167_1920x0_80_0_0_4a1b61fc80cdc07b01a67007a5043fe9.jpg
The Ifop survey published by Le Figaro daily on Saturday showed that 72% of those sampled feared that France could be targeted for standing by Israel in its fight against Palestinian group Hamas. The same poll found that 37% of French respondents sympathized with Israel in the ongoing war in the Middle East, versus 20% who expressed solidarity with Palestinians and 5% with Hamas. More than eight in 10 people polled said they were concerned that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has killed more than 1,400 Israeli civilians and over 7,300 Palestinians, could affect France. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 Israelis and over 7,000 Palestinians.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/how-former-israeli-soldier-turned-anti-war-after-witnessing-2014-gaza-invasion-1114562542.html
france
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105289/03/1052890314_124:0:1795:1253_1920x0_80_0_0_466c4a19c9889f005188feb4ec1f2455.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
french public, france, hamas assault, palestine-israel conflict
french public, france, hamas assault, palestine-israel conflict

Over 70% of French People Fear Attack Similar to Hamas' October 7 Strikes on Israel

23:53 GMT 28.10.2023
© Photo : PixabayFrench flag
French flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2023
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Seven out of 10 French people fear an attack on their country similar to the one Israel suffered on October 7, a poll commissioned by Jewish lobby group CRIF has found.
The Ifop survey published by Le Figaro daily on Saturday showed that 72% of those sampled feared that France could be targeted for standing by Israel in its fight against Palestinian group Hamas.
The same poll found that 37% of French respondents sympathized with Israel in the ongoing war in the Middle East, versus 20% who expressed solidarity with Palestinians and 5% with Hamas.
More than eight in 10 people polled said they were concerned that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has killed more than 1,400 Israeli civilians and over 7,300 Palestinians, could affect France.
An Israeli soldier is seen next to an Iron Dome rocket interceptor battery deployed near the northern Israeli city of Haifa, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2013. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2023
World
How Former Israeli Soldier Turned Anti-War After Witnessing 2014 Gaza Invasion
23:00 GMT
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities.
Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 Israelis and over 7,000 Palestinians.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала