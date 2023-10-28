https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/over-70-of-french-people-fear-attack-similar-to-hamas-october-7-strikes-on-israel-1114562930.html

Over 70% of French People Fear Attack Similar to Hamas' October 7 Strikes on Israel

Over 70% of French People Fear Attack Similar to Hamas' October 7 Strikes on Israel

Seven out of 10 French people fear an attack on their country similar to the one Israel suffered on October 7, a poll commissioned by Jewish lobby group CRIF has found.

2023-10-28T23:53+0000

2023-10-28T23:53+0000

2023-10-28T23:52+0000

world

europe

france

palestine-israel conflict

palestinians

israel

hamas

gaza strip

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105289/03/1052890314_0:87:1921:1167_1920x0_80_0_0_4a1b61fc80cdc07b01a67007a5043fe9.jpg

The Ifop survey published by Le Figaro daily on Saturday showed that 72% of those sampled feared that France could be targeted for standing by Israel in its fight against Palestinian group Hamas. The same poll found that 37% of French respondents sympathized with Israel in the ongoing war in the Middle East, versus 20% who expressed solidarity with Palestinians and 5% with Hamas. More than eight in 10 people polled said they were concerned that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has killed more than 1,400 Israeli civilians and over 7,300 Palestinians, could affect France. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 Israelis and over 7,000 Palestinians.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/how-former-israeli-soldier-turned-anti-war-after-witnessing-2014-gaza-invasion-1114562542.html

france

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

french public, france, hamas assault, palestine-israel conflict