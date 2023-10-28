Three of Trump’s Adult Children Set to Testify in New York Fraud Trial
© AP Photo / John LocherFILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 file photo, from left, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. wait for the second presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Washington University in St. Louis
© AP Photo / John Locher
Subscribe
Former US President Donald Trump was earlier hit with a $10,000 fine after he violated a gag order that was implemented as part of his New York civil fraud trial. The fine marked the second such incident after the former president was slapped with a $5,000 fine the week prior.
All three of former US President Donald Trump's older kids - Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric - are scheduled to provide testimony next week as part of a multimillion civil fraud case launched by the New York Attorney General's Office, it was determined on Friday.
It was previously understood that the former president and his two adult sons would testify; however, New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron recently ruled that Ivanka Trump, 41, would have to testify after the judge rejected her bid to avoid providing testimony.
Engoron has granted Ivanka time to appeal the ruling.
Trump’s attorneys have argued that Ivanka should not have to testify as an appeals court earlier ruled that she be removed as a defendant over statute of limitations issues. Officials have argued the attorney general’s office was trying to “continue to harass and burden President Trump’s daughter” even after the appeals court mandated she could be dismissed from the case.
Despite the legal team’s argument, the AG’s office determined Ivanka still had important information related to the case.
"While no longer a defendant in this action, she indisputably has personal knowledge of facts relevant to the claims against the remaining individual and entity defendants," the AG wrote in a court filing.
“But even beyond that, Ms. Trump remains financially and professionally intertwined with the Trump Organization and other defendants and can be called as a person still under their control.”
The AG’s office has indicated it intends to question Ivanka about the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC, which sold for $275 million to a Miami investor group. The AG’s office asserts Ivanka profited from the sale.
26 October, 02:53 GMT
"Ms. Trump remains under the control of the Trump Organization, including through her ongoing and substantial business ties to the organization," the AG explained.
"[Ivanka] does not seem to be averse to her involvement in the family business when it comes to owning and collecting proceeds from the OPO (hotel) sale, the Trump Organization purchasing insurance for her and her companies, managing her household staff and credit card bills, renting her apartment or even paying her legal fees in this action. It is only when she is tasked with answering for that involvement that she disclaims any connection."
Trump, and his three children, will have to take the stand before the defense begins its case, however, the defense will be able to call them afterward.
Kevin Wallace, of the attorney general’s office, state lawyers will call Donald Trump Jr. to the stand on Wednesday, Eric Trump on Thursday, and Ivanka Trump will be called on Friday. Both Eric and Donald Jr. are executives at the Trump Organization, while Ivanka is a former executive and a former White House adviser.
20 October, 22:44 GMT
The former US president is expected to be the last family member to take the stand, and will do so on November 6, the day before Election Day. Trump, who is running in the 2024 election, is far ahead of Republican rivals. The former president has led US President Joe Biden by 2 points in a hypothetical 2024 general election. According to the poll, 47% of American voters back Trump, while 45% support Biden.
The AG’s lawsuit alleges the Trumps’ company and its executives falsified the value of Trump’s net worth by up to $2.2 billion between 2011 and 2021 so they could receive better loan rates from lenders, as well as lower insurance premiums. The Trump family has denied any wrongdoing, with the former commander-in-chief claiming the legal case is politically motivated.