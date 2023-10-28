https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/three-of-trumps-adult-children-set-to-testify-in-new-york-fraud-trial-1114541701.html

Three of Trump’s Adult Children Set to Testify in New York Fraud Trial

All three of Trump's older kids - Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric - are scheduled to provide testimony next week as part of a multimillion civil fraud case launched by the New York Attorney General's Office.

All three of former US President Donald Trump's older kids - Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric - are scheduled to provide testimony next week as part of a multimillion civil fraud case launched by the New York Attorney General's Office, it was determined on Friday.It was previously understood that the former president and his two adult sons would testify; however, New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron recently ruled that Ivanka Trump, 41, would have to testify after the judge rejected her bid to avoid providing testimony.Engoron has granted Ivanka time to appeal the ruling.Trump’s attorneys have argued that Ivanka should not have to testify as an appeals court earlier ruled that she be removed as a defendant over statute of limitations issues. Officials have argued the attorney general’s office was trying to “continue to harass and burden President Trump’s daughter” even after the appeals court mandated she could be dismissed from the case.Despite the legal team’s argument, the AG’s office determined Ivanka still had important information related to the case."While no longer a defendant in this action, she indisputably has personal knowledge of facts relevant to the claims against the remaining individual and entity defendants," the AG wrote in a court filing.The AG’s office has indicated it intends to question Ivanka about the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC, which sold for $275 million to a Miami investor group. The AG’s office asserts Ivanka profited from the sale."Ms. Trump remains under the control of the Trump Organization, including through her ongoing and substantial business ties to the organization," the AG explained.Trump, and his three children, will have to take the stand before the defense begins its case, however, the defense will be able to call them afterward.Kevin Wallace, of the attorney general’s office, state lawyers will call Donald Trump Jr. to the stand on Wednesday, Eric Trump on Thursday, and Ivanka Trump will be called on Friday. Both Eric and Donald Jr. are executives at the Trump Organization, while Ivanka is a former executive and a former White House adviser.The AG’s lawsuit alleges the Trumps’ company and its executives falsified the value of Trump’s net worth by up to $2.2 billion between 2011 and 2021 so they could receive better loan rates from lenders, as well as lower insurance premiums. The Trump family has denied any wrongdoing, with the former commander-in-chief claiming the legal case is politically motivated.

