US Launches Heavy Attack on Eastern Syria

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the top news, including the US striking Syria.

The show kicks off with legal analyst Rory Riley Topping sharing her legal expertise on the Maine manhunt.Then, Army Infantry veteran Tyler Nixon weighs in on Trump's legal woes, including a judge fining Trump for breaking his gag order in the former President's fraud trial. Nixon also broke down Special Counsel Jack Smith urging a federal judge to reimpose a partial gag order in the election interference case.The second hour begins with president of Constitutional Rights PAC Carter Clews sharing his insights on the investigation into Hunter Biden.The show closes with editor at The Cradle Esteban Carrilo joining The Final Countdown to talk about the US fighter jets launching airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria, as well as Israeli troops entering Gaza.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

