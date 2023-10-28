https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/us-launches-heavy-attack-on-eastern-syria-1114534775.html
US Launches Heavy Attack on Eastern Syria
US Launches Heavy Attack on Eastern Syria
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the top news, including the US striking Syria.
2023-10-28T04:01+0000
2023-10-28T04:01+0000
2023-10-28T11:13+0000
the final countdown
manhunt
jack smith
donald trump
georgia
hunter biden
syria
israel
gaza
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1b/1114534913_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8fc30950241c15a6b0919795f34caa32.jpg
U.S. Launches Heavy Attack on Eastern Syri
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the top news, including the U.S. striking Syria.
The show kicks off with legal analyst Rory Riley Topping sharing her legal expertise on the Maine manhunt.Then, Army Infantry veteran Tyler Nixon weighs in on Trump's legal woes, including a judge fining Trump for breaking his gag order in the former President's fraud trial. Nixon also broke down Special Counsel Jack Smith urging a federal judge to reimpose a partial gag order in the election interference case.The second hour begins with president of Constitutional Rights PAC Carter Clews sharing his insights on the investigation into Hunter Biden.The show closes with editor at The Cradle Esteban Carrilo joining The Final Countdown to talk about the US fighter jets launching airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria, as well as Israeli troops entering Gaza.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
georgia
syria
israel
gaza
maine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1b/1114534913_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6fa3b8e49986124377ca8e18da86ef23.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, us strikes syria, middle east conflict, investigation into hunter biden, hunter biden charges, trump's gag order
the final countdown, us strikes syria, middle east conflict, investigation into hunter biden, hunter biden charges, trump's gag order
US Launches Heavy Attack on Eastern Syria
04:01 GMT 28.10.2023 (Updated: 11:13 GMT 28.10.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the top news, including the US striking Syria.
The show kicks off with legal analyst Rory Riley Topping sharing her legal expertise on the Maine manhunt.
Then, Army Infantry veteran Tyler Nixon weighs in on Trump's legal woes, including a judge fining Trump for breaking his gag order in the former President's fraud trial. Nixon also broke down Special Counsel Jack Smith urging a federal judge to reimpose a partial gag order in the election interference case.
The second hour begins with president of Constitutional Rights PAC Carter Clews sharing his insights on the investigation into Hunter Biden.
The show closes with editor at The Cradle Esteban Carrilo joining The Final Countdown to talk about the US fighter jets launching airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria, as well as Israeli troops entering Gaza.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM