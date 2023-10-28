https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/us-strikes-syria-uk-suppresses-dissent-israel-splinters-dems-1114539141.html

US Strikes Syria, UK Suppresses Dissent, Israel Splinters Dems

The suspect in Wednesday’s mass shooting in Maine remains at large, and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assagne earns support in Congress.

Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss how questions about support for Israel are fracturing the Democratic party, the ascension of a Democratic challenger to US President Joe Biden, the talks between the Australian and US leaders this week and how they covered Julian Assange and military escalation in the Pacific, Congressman George Santos' legal troubles, further Republican gerrymandering failures, and New York courts ruling against mandating COVID shots for city employees.Mohamed Elmaazi, editor-in-chief of Truth Defence and a UK-based researcher and journalist, discusses why the Biden administration continues to cast doubt on casualty figures coming from Gazan authorities, the state of pro-Palestinian protest in the UK and the way Palestinian flags and slogans are being miscast and policed. He also talks about strains within the Labour Party over its leadership’s unquestioning support for Israel and the French president’s hare-brained anti-Hamas coalition project.Jeremy Kuzmarov discusses what effect sending 900 more American troops to the Middle East will have, the future of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and where domestic Israeli politics are headed, what could come from talks between Russian and Hamas officials, and whether Americans should believe the White House’s new pitch that wars in Israel and Ukraine are good for American pocketbooks.The Misfits also discuss the trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Maine’s yellow flag gun laws, an internet blackout in Gaza, and this week’s News of the Weird, including a primordial barbeque sauce in Tokyo, a mosquito-infested flight, a sloppy kidnapping attempt, and a sex doll scandal.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

