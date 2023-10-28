International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/watch-russian-drones-wipe-out-ukrainian-troops-in-artemovsk-direction-1114548272.html
Watch Russian Drones Wipe Out Ukrainian Troops in Artemovsk Direction
Watch Russian Drones Wipe Out Ukrainian Troops in Artemovsk Direction
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles eliminating Ukrainian troops in the direction of Artemovsk.
2023-10-28T11:14+0000
2023-10-28T11:14+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
ukraine
russia
russian ministry of defense
drone strike
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1c/1114548115_94:0:1342:702_1920x0_80_0_0_a9e0b7016d89fd35b73645aaac313241.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles eliminating Ukrainian troops in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction. The footage shows the launch of FPV drones loaded with ammunition.The ministry noted that the drones are successfully used to destroy Ukrainian personnel in shelters in forested areas.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian UAVs Eliminate Ukrainian troops in Artemovsk direction
Russian UAVs Eliminate Ukrainian troops in Artemovsk direction
2023-10-28T11:14+0000
true
PT0M38S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1c/1114548115_250:0:1186:702_1920x0_80_0_0_930229489661f5f92a1a9cbb25b62684.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian troops, russian ministry of defense, russian unmanned aerial vehicles
ukrainian troops, russian ministry of defense, russian unmanned aerial vehicles

Watch Russian Drones Wipe Out Ukrainian Troops in Artemovsk Direction

11:14 GMT 28.10.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have skillfully used drones to accomplish tasks without sustaining casualties.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles eliminating Ukrainian troops in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction. The footage shows the launch of FPV drones loaded with ammunition.
The ministry noted that the drones are successfully used to destroy Ukrainian personnel in shelters in forested areas.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала