Watch Russian Drones Wipe Out Ukrainian Troops in Artemovsk Direction

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles eliminating Ukrainian troops in the direction of Artemovsk.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles eliminating Ukrainian troops in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction. The footage shows the launch of FPV drones loaded with ammunition.The ministry noted that the drones are successfully used to destroy Ukrainian personnel in shelters in forested areas.

