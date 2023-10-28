Watch Russian Forces Eliminate Ukrainian Troops Near Spornoye

International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June. Kiev has deployed brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's offensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering an estimated 90,000-plus casualties.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian servicemen from the Yug Battlegroup eliminating Ukrainian troops near the settlement of Spornoye.Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian forces had improved their position almost throughout the entire area of hostilities, and that their operations could be described as active defense, with positions being strengthened in some areas.
15:36 GMT 28.10.2023
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian servicemen from the Yug Battlegroup eliminating Ukrainian troops near the settlement of Spornoye.
Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian forces had improved their position almost throughout the entire area of hostilities, and that their operations could be described as active defense, with positions being strengthened in some areas.
