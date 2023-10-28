https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/watch-russian-forces-eliminate-ukrainian-troops-near-spornoye-1114550961.html

Watch Russian Forces Eliminate Ukrainian Troops Near Spornoye

Watch Russian Forces Eliminate Ukrainian Troops Near Spornoye

The Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June. Kiev has deployed brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's offensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering an estimated 90,000-plus casualties.

2023-10-28T15:36+0000

2023-10-28T15:36+0000

2023-10-28T15:36+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

ukraine

drones

russia

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1c/1114551102_89:0:1333:700_1920x0_80_0_0_d67575dd46d1e87f41a09944225937c8.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian servicemen from the Yug Battlegroup eliminating Ukrainian troops near the settlement of Spornoye.Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian forces had improved their position almost throughout the entire area of hostilities, and that their operations could be described as active defense, with positions being strengthened in some areas.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian crew from Battlegroup Yug eliminates Ukrainian troops near Spornoye Russian crew from Battlegroup Yug eliminates Ukrainian troops near Spornoye 2023-10-28T15:36+0000 true PT0M22S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, ukrainian troops, yug battlegroup