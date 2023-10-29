International
How Palestinians Survive in Gaza Strip
How Palestinians Survive in Gaza Strip
The Gaza Strip, under continuous Israeli airstrikes for nearly a month and a broadening ground operation, is witnessing a breakdown in civil order. This have led to a surge of Palestinians raiding UN food warehouses in sheer desperation to secure food, and source for water, President Benjamin Netanyahu, Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun, Hamas militant wing.
After three weeks of near-absolute restrictions levied by Israel, Gaza's essential services are on the brink of collapse. The region is grappling with potential health crises as sewage floods its streets, and the dwindling supplies of food, water, and medicine exacerbate concerns.Against the backdrop of persistent artillery and air strikes, Israeli soldiers are making their way into the strip's northern regions, such as Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has characterized this operation as the second phase of the ongoing conflict initiated by Hamas.Check out Sputnik's gallery to take a look at how Palestinians are surviving in the Gaza Strip.
15:36 GMT 29.10.2023
The population of the Gaza Strip is witnessing a breakdown in civil order amid the ongoing escalation of Palestine-Israel crisis. This has led to a surge of residents raiding UN food warehouses in sheer desperation to secure food and water.
After three weeks of near-absolute restrictions levied by Israel, Gaza's essential services are on the brink of collapse. The region is grappling with potential health crises as sewage floods its streets, and the dwindling supplies of food, water, and medicine exacerbate concerns.
Against the backdrop of persistent artillery and air strikes, Israeli soldiers are making their way into the strip's northern regions, such as Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has characterized this operation as the second phase of the ongoing conflict initiated by Hamas.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to take a look at how Palestinians are surviving in the Gaza Strip.
A man carries bags of food on a bicycle in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza City. Israeli air strikes destroyed hundreds of buildings in the Gaza Strip overnight, the civil defense service in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory said on October 28.

A man carries bags of food on a bicycle in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza City. Israeli air strikes destroyed hundreds of buildings in the Gaza Strip overnight, the civil defense service in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory said on October 28.

A young Palestinian sits on plastic jerrycans at a water filling point, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, after Palestinian Hamas militants entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack, triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza.

A young Palestinian sits on plastic jerrycans at a water filling point, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, after Palestinian Hamas militants entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack, triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza.

People carry bags of bread as they stand in front of a building destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza City.

People carry bags of bread as they stand in front of a building destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza City.

Women burn paper to heat water for tea in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Women burn paper to heat water for tea in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian boy holds a bag of chickpeas collected from a UN-run aid supply center in Deir al-Balah. This center distributes food to local Palestinians and those displaced following Israel's call for more than one million residents in northern Gaza to relocate to the south for safety.

A Palestinian boy holds a bag of chickpeas collected from a UN-run aid supply center in Deir al-Balah. This center distributes food to local Palestinians and those displaced following Israel's call for more than one million residents in northern Gaza to relocate to the south for safety.

Palestinian children play in the back of a pick-up truck in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian children play in the back of a pick-up truck in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

A young boy carries bags of bread as he walks in front of a building damaged by strikes in Gaza City.

A young boy carries bags of bread as he walks in front of a building damaged by strikes in Gaza City.

Youngsters carry bags of bread as they ride a bicycle in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 28.

Youngsters carry bags of bread as they ride a bicycle in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 28.

A young Palestinian waits near plastic jerrycans as people queue at a water filling point in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

A young Palestinian waits near plastic jerrycans as people queue at a water filling point in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

Palestinian men prepare food in large pots on bonfires due to the gas shortage.

Palestinian men prepare food in large pots on bonfires due to the gas shortage.

People transport bread as they ride on donkey-pulled carts in Gaza City.

People transport bread as they ride on donkey-pulled carts in Gaza City.

A Palestinian cyclist with bags of flour in Deir al-Balah on October 28, amid the ongoing food crisis in the Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian cyclist with bags of flour in Deir al-Balah on October 28, amid the ongoing food crisis in the Gaza Strip.

