How Palestinians Survive in Gaza Strip

The Gaza Strip, under continuous Israeli airstrikes for nearly a month and a broadening ground operation, is witnessing a breakdown in civil order. This have led to a surge of Palestinians raiding UN food warehouses in sheer desperation to secure food, and source for water, President Benjamin Netanyahu, Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun, Hamas militant wing.

2023-10-29T15:36+0000

After three weeks of near-absolute restrictions levied by Israel, Gaza's essential services are on the brink of collapse. The region is grappling with potential health crises as sewage floods its streets, and the dwindling supplies of food, water, and medicine exacerbate concerns.Against the backdrop of persistent artillery and air strikes, Israeli soldiers are making their way into the strip's northern regions, such as Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has characterized this operation as the second phase of the ongoing conflict initiated by Hamas.Check out Sputnik's gallery to take a look at how Palestinians are surviving in the Gaza Strip.

