How Palestinians Survive in Gaza Strip

After three weeks of near-absolute restrictions levied by Israel, Gaza's essential services are on the brink of collapse. The region is grappling with potential health crises as sewage floods its streets, and the dwindling supplies of food, water, and medicine exacerbate concerns.Against the backdrop of persistent artillery and air strikes, Israeli soldiers are making their way into the strip's northern regions, such as Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has characterized this operation as the second phase of the ongoing conflict initiated by Hamas.
The population of the Gaza Strip is witnessing a breakdown in civil order amid the ongoing escalation of Palestine-Israel crisis. This has led to a surge of residents raiding UN food warehouses in sheer desperation to secure food and water.
After three weeks of near-absolute restrictions levied by Israel, Gaza's essential services are on the brink of collapse. The region is grappling with potential health crises as sewage floods its streets, and the dwindling supplies of food, water, and medicine exacerbate concerns.
Against the backdrop of persistent artillery and air strikes, Israeli soldiers are making their way into the strip's northern regions, such as Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has characterized this operation as the second phase of the ongoing conflict initiated by Hamas.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to take a look at how Palestinians are surviving in the Gaza Strip.
A man carries bags of food on a bicycle in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza City. Israeli air strikes destroyed hundreds of buildings in the Gaza Strip overnight, the civil defense service in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory said on October 28.
A young Palestinian sits on plastic jerrycans at a water filling point, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, after Palestinian Hamas militants entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack, triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza.
A Palestinian boy holds a bag of chickpeas collected from a UN-run aid supply center in Deir al-Balah. This center distributes food to local Palestinians and those displaced following Israel's call for more than one million residents in northern Gaza to relocate to the south for safety.
