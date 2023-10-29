https://sputnikglobe.com/20231029/actions-of-world-leaders-too-weak-to-stop-violence-in-gaza---doctors-without-borders-1114563362.html
The Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF, Doctors Without Borders) humanitarian organization said the world leaders' actions are too weak and slow to stop the violence in the Gaza Strip.
"The actions of world leaders are too weak, too slow, as a non-binding UN resolution for a ceasefire has done nothing to reign in the indiscriminate violence unleashed on a helpless people."

"People are being killed and forcibly displaced from their homes, and water and fuel are running low. The atrocity is on a scale never seen before in Gaza," the MSF said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF, Doctors Without Borders) humanitarian organization said the world leaders' actions are too weak and slow to stop the violence in the Gaza Strip.
"Médecins Sans Frontières calls for an immediate ceasefire to prevent more deaths in Gaza and allow desperately needed humanitarian supplies in. Since Friday 27 October, the bombing by the Israeli forces has intensified to a degree not seen until now: northern Gaza is being razed to the ground, while the whole Strip is being hit and civilians have no place to take shelter," according to the MSF statement.
"The actions of world leaders are too weak, too slow, as a non-binding UN resolution for a ceasefire has done nothing to reign in the indiscriminate violence unleashed on a helpless people."
It said the international community must take stronger action to urge Israel to stop the bloodshed.
"People are being killed and forcibly displaced from their homes, and water and fuel are running low. The atrocity is on a scale never seen before in Gaza," the MSF said.
Earlier, the MSF and the World Health Organization said they had completely lost touch with their staff in Gaza.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting over 200 people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The conflict escalation has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.