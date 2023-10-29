https://sputnikglobe.com/20231029/friends-star-matthew-perry-dead-at-54-after-apparent-drowning---report-1114563616.html

'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54 After Apparent Drowning - Report

American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry from the US TV sitcom "Friends" has reportedly died after an apparent drowning. He was 54.

Citing law enforcement sources, various US outlets reported late Saturday that the actor was found at a Los Angeles area home after first responders rushed over on a call for cardiac arrest. Perry was reportedly found inside a hot tub at his home. No drugs were found at the scene and there was no foul play involved, sources relayed.Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are said to be examining Perry's death. A spokesperson with the department would not confirm the deceased's identity but detailed to one outlet that police were called to the home to address the death of a male in his 50s.Police were said to have responded to the home at about 4:10 p.m. local time.Incidentally, the actor posted a photo of himself inside a pool earlier this week. It's unclear if it's at the same location in which he was found on Saturday.Perry previously disclosed his long history of drug and alcohol abuse in his 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing." In total, the actor entered a rehabilitation center 15 times and underwent over a dozen surgeries to counteract health ailments brought on by his drug use. Perry was best known for portraying the ever-sarcastic character Chandler Bing on the popular American sitcom "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons and saw Perry and fellow cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc earn an astounding $1 million per episode.In a 2016 interview with British media, Perry revealed he had no memory of any filming for the show between seasons three and six.Following the end of "Friends" in 2004, Perry appeared in a few TV productions although none carried quite the same popularity.Perry was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, but went on to live in Ottawa, Canada, with his mother after his parents parted ways. He eventually made his way to Los Angeles, California, as teen, landing occasional guest spots before hitting it big in 1994 with "Friends."

