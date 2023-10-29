International
LIVE UPDATES: Gaza Health Ministry Says More Than 8,000 Killed in Palestinian Territory - Reports
LIVE UPDATES: Gaza Health Ministry Says More Than 8,000 Killed in Palestinian Territory - Reports
On October 7, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and capturing over 200 people in neighboring Israeli communities. In response, Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza.
Gaza Health Ministry Says More Than 8,000 Killed in Palestinian Territory - Reports

Being updated
On 7 October, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a large-scale surprise rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and capturing more than 200 people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Saturday that the next phase of the war against Hamas would focus on a ground operation expanding into Gaza.
At the same time, tensions between Israel and other Middle Eastern states have escalated, with the IDF bombing infrastructure in Syria and Lebanon.
On 17 October, a rocket hit the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, causing a massive explosion that killed nearly 500 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike for the attack. The IDF, in turn, said the hospital was hit by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.
The Gaza Health Ministry reported that more than 8,000 have died as a result of the escalation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip. Israel authorities have reported that more than 1,400 people have been killed, including 300 military personnel, and more than 5,000 have been injured.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Iranian Presidential Press Service Says Israel Has Crossed Red Lines
The press service of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Israel had crossed red lines, which could force everyone to take retaliatory measures.
"Zionist regime’s crimes have crossed the red lines, which may force everyone to take action. Washington asks us to not do anything, but they keep giving widespread support to Israel. The US sent messages to the Axis of Resistance but received a clear response on the battlefield," Raisi's press service wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Gaza Health Ministry Says Over 8,000 Killed in Palestinian Territory - Reports
The Gaza Health Ministry said over 8,000 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory since the start of escalation with Israel, AFP reported.
"The death toll linked to the Israeli aggression is past 8,000, half of whom are children," the ministry said as quoted by the news agency.
The last death count, issued on Saturday, was 7,703.
