LIVE UPDATES: Gaza Health Ministry Says More Than 8,000 Killed in Palestinian Territory - Reports

Iranian Presidential Press Service Says Israel Has Crossed Red Lines

The press service of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Israel had crossed red lines, which could force everyone to take retaliatory measures.

"Zionist regime’s crimes have crossed the red lines, which may force everyone to take action. Washington asks us to not do anything, but they keep giving widespread support to Israel. The US sent messages to the Axis of Resistance but received a clear response on the battlefield," Raisi's press service wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).