US Jets Scrambled After Aircraft Violates Restricted Airspace Near Biden's Delaware Home

A civilian US aircraft prompted fighter jets to scramble on Saturday after it violated airspace restrictions implemented in Delaware, near the Wilmington home of US President Joe Biden.

A civilian US aircraft prompted fighter jets to scramble on Saturday after it violated airspace restrictions implemented in Delaware, near the Wilmington home of US President Joe Biden.Anthony Guglielmi, the chief of communications for the US Secret Service, detailed in a release that the incident took place just after 2 p.m. local time, and that the matter was handled quickly."As a precaution, assets were scrambled to intercept and the civilian aircraft safely landed at a nearby airport," the release reads. "There were no impacts to the protectee's movements as a result of this incident." Biden has not yet commented on the incident. The US president is spending his weekend in Wilmington, having earlier attended his usual church services.It was further detailed that US Secret Service agents and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.

