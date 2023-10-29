https://sputnikglobe.com/20231029/us-peru-joint-navy-drills-reveal-how-sonar-tech-helps-locate-sunken-submarines-1114564436.html

US, Peru Joint Navy Drills Reveal How Sonar Tech Helps Locate Sunken Submarines

US and Peruvian armed forces engaged in joint exercises this week to improve cooperation between the two countries’ navies.

US and Peruvian armed forces engaged in joint exercises this week to improve cooperation between the two countries’ navies.The drill, known as SIFOREX (Silent Forces Exercise) took place from October 20 until the 27th off the coast of Callao, a port city near Lima. The exercises are intended to improve anti-submarine warfare and demonstrated the use of sonar technology to detect sunken submarines.Images released from the exercise demonstrate the impressing imaging capabilities of the technology, which is able to depict the shape of a submerged vessel simply by measuring the reflection of sound waves.Once a sunken submarine is detected, it then becomes a race against time to find it and rescue its crew. The situation is complicated further if the state of a vessel’s nuclear reactor must be taken into account.

