https://sputnikglobe.com/20231029/watch-crews-of-t-72b3-tanks-crush-ukrainian-forces-in-kupyansk-direction-1114569796.html

Watch: Crews of T-72B3 Tanks Crush Ukrainian Forces in Kupyansk Direction

Watch: Crews of T-72B3 Tanks Crush Ukrainian Forces in Kupyansk Direction

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of T-72B3 tanks in action in the direction of Kupyansk.

2023-10-29T08:34+0000

2023-10-29T08:34+0000

2023-10-29T08:34+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

t-72b3

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1d/1114569638_92:0:1331:697_1920x0_80_0_0_154ff698c84a656854cb266ece86b108.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of T-72B3 tanks in battle in the direction of Kupyansk. Reconnaissance units identified enemy positions and ammunition depots in the Kupyansk area. In order to ensure the combat operations of motorized units, T-72B3 tank crews of Battlegroup Zapad immediately moved to the front edge of the defenses and launched a powerful attack, working according to the provided coordinates, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The crews of the T-72B3 tanks hit camouflaged Ukrainian positions in the forest belt. The fire was corrected with an unmanned aerial vehicle, the camera of which recorded the strike.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian T-72B3 crews from Battlegroup Zapad eliminate Ukrainian forces in Kupyansk area Russian T-72B3 crews from Battlegroup Zapad eliminate Ukrainian forces in Kupyansk area 2023-10-29T08:34+0000 true PT0M59S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, t-72b3 tank, crush ukrainian forces