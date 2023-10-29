https://sputnikglobe.com/20231029/watch-crews-of-t-72b3-tanks-crush-ukrainian-forces-in-kupyansk-direction-1114569796.html
Watch: Crews of T-72B3 Tanks Crush Ukrainian Forces in Kupyansk Direction
Watch: Crews of T-72B3 Tanks Crush Ukrainian Forces in Kupyansk Direction
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of T-72B3 tanks in action in the direction of Kupyansk.
Reconnaissance units identified enemy positions and ammunition depots in the Kupyansk area. In order to ensure the combat operations of motorized units, T-72B3 tank crews of Battlegroup Zapad immediately moved to the front edge of the defenses and launched a powerful attack, working according to the provided coordinates, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The crews of the T-72B3 tanks hit camouflaged Ukrainian positions in the forest belt. The fire was corrected with an unmanned aerial vehicle, the camera of which recorded the strike.
Watch: Crews of T-72B3 Tanks Crush Ukrainian Forces in Kupyansk Direction
The T-72B3 is a modernized version of the T-72 MBT and is currently in service with the Russian military. It features a more powerful engine, improved fire control system, and better armor protection. The tank's armament includes a 125 mm gun and a 7.62 mm coaxial machine gun.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of T-72B3 tanks in battle in the direction of Kupyansk.
Reconnaissance units identified enemy positions and ammunition depots in the Kupyansk area. In order to ensure the combat operations of motorized units, T-72B3 tank crews of Battlegroup Zapad immediately moved to the front edge of the defenses and launched a powerful attack, working according to the provided coordinates, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The crews of the T-72B3 tanks hit camouflaged Ukrainian positions in the forest belt. The fire was corrected with an unmanned aerial vehicle, the camera of which recorded the strike.