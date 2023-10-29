https://sputnikglobe.com/20231029/watch-russian-drones-strike-ukrainian-military-positions-and-field-camps-1114572507.html
Watch Russian Drones Strike Ukrainian Military Positions and Field Camps
Watch Russian Drones Strike Ukrainian Military Positions and Field Camps
The Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage showing the destruction of Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and field ammunition depots by drones of the Yug Battlegroup.
2023-10-29T11:08+0000
2023-10-29T11:08+0000
2023-10-29T11:08+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
ukraine
russia
russian ministry of defense
ukrainian armed forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1d/1114572935_93:0:1332:697_1920x0_80_0_0_a496ed7922c30a963d05d688f680e6db.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage of drones of the Yug Battlegroup destroying Ukrainian Armed Forces' positions and field ammunition depots.Earlier in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine's counteroffensive had failed completely, but Kiev was preparing new active offensive operations in certain areas of the hostilities, of which Russia was aware and to which it is responding accordingly.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1d/1114572935_248:0:1177:697_1920x0_80_0_0_8f31f97b472fdc4747a40178bf14ad0a.jpg
Russian UAV crews from Battlegroup Yug wipe out Ukrainian forces and field storage sites near Spornoye
Russian UAV crews from Battlegroup Yug wipe out Ukrainian forces and field storage sites near Spornoye
2023-10-29T11:08+0000
true
PT0M23S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian drones, ukrainian military, ukrainian armed forces
russian drones, ukrainian military, ukrainian armed forces
Watch Russian Drones Strike Ukrainian Military Positions and Field Camps
The Russian Armed Forces are successfully using drones in the special military operation in Ukraine to reduce unnecessary risks for troops and carry out precise strikes on the enemy positions.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage of drones of the Yug Battlegroup destroying Ukrainian Armed Forces' positions and field ammunition depots.
Earlier in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine's counteroffensive had failed completely, but Kiev was preparing new active offensive operations in certain areas of the hostilities, of which Russia was aware and to which it is responding accordingly.