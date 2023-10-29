https://sputnikglobe.com/20231029/watch-russian-drones-strike-ukrainian-military-positions-and-field-camps-1114572507.html

Watch Russian Drones Strike Ukrainian Military Positions and Field Camps

The Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage showing the destruction of Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and field ammunition depots by drones of the Yug Battlegroup.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage of drones of the Yug Battlegroup destroying Ukrainian Armed Forces' positions and field ammunition depots.Earlier in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine's counteroffensive had failed completely, but Kiev was preparing new active offensive operations in certain areas of the hostilities, of which Russia was aware and to which it is responding accordingly.

