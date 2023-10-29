https://sputnikglobe.com/20231029/watch-russian-kamikaze-drone-crush-ukrainian-dana-self-propelled-howitzer-1114575699.html
2023-10-29

Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Crush Ukrainian DANA Self-Propelled Howitzer




Kamikaze drones, also known as suicide drones, are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that are designed to explode on impact with a target. They are usually used for military purposes, as they provide a low-cost and effective way to take out specific targets without risking the lives of soldiers.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a kamikaze drone destroying a Czech DANA self-propelled howitzer belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The Defense Ministry footage shows a self-propelled howitzer firing from a camouflaged position, a kamikaze drone targeting the howitzer and another drone controlling a hit.