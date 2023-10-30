At Least 15 People Injured in Halloween Party Shooting in US City of Chicago - Police

International
An unknown man has opened fire during a Halloween party in the North Lawndale district of the US city of Chicago, Illinois, leaving at least 15 people injured, the local police department said, adding that the suspect had been detained.
"Officers responding to shot's fired call in the area approached and observed an unknown male shooting into the location where a gathering was taking place. The offender fled on foot and was placed into custody by responding officers a short distance away," the police department said in a statement on Sunday. The incident took place early on Sunday morning at a party attended by nearly 100 people, the police said. The statement listed the identities of those injured in the mass shooting, specifying their age and the severity of their injuries. All those wounded were transported to hospital, with two of them, a 26-year-old female and a 48-year-old male, in a critical condition, the police added. Local detectives have launched an investigation into the incident, the police said, adding that a handgun had been confiscated from the suspect.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An unknown man has opened fire during a Halloween party in the North Lawndale district of the US city of Chicago, Illinois, leaving at least 15 people injured, the local police department said, adding that the suspect had been detained.
"Officers responding to shot's fired call in the area approached and observed an unknown male shooting into the location where a gathering was taking place. The offender fled on foot and was placed into custody by responding officers a short distance away," the police department said in a statement on Sunday.
The incident took place early on Sunday morning at a party attended by nearly 100 people, the police said.
The statement listed the identities of those injured in the mass shooting, specifying their age and the severity of their injuries. All those wounded were transported to hospital, with two of them, a 26-year-old female and a 48-year-old male, in a critical condition, the police added.
Local detectives have launched an investigation into the incident, the police said, adding that a handgun had been confiscated from the suspect.
