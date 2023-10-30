https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/biden-issues-order-establishing-us-artificial-intelligence-safety-guidelines-1114609698.html

Biden Issues Order Establishing US Artificial Intelligence Safety Guidelines

The order requires that the “most powerful” AI systems share safety tests results and other critical information with the US government, the statement said.

“The Executive Order establishes new standards for AI safety and security, protects Americans’ privacy, advances equity and civil rights, stands up for consumers and workers, promotes innovation and competition, advances American leadership around the world, and more,” the White House said in a statement. The order requires that the “most powerful” AI systems share safety tests results and other critical information with the US government, the statement said. The National Institute of Standards and Technology will develop standards to ensure the safety of AI systems prior to public release, the statement said. The US Commerce Department will also create guidance for content authentication and watermarking for AI-generated content, the statement added. Biden calls on the US Congress to pass data privacy legislation to protect Americans, particularly children, as well, the statement said, adding that AI technology makes it easier to extract, identify and exploit personal data.Moreover, the order provides guidance to prevent AI from being used by landlords, federal contractors and others to exacerbate discrimination, the statement said. The US justice Department and federal civil rights offices will address algorithmic discrimination through training and technical assistance.The order also directs the creation of resources to support the deployment of AI-enabled educational tools in schools, the statement added. The US State Department and Commerce Department will lead an effort to establish international frameworks for AI as well, the statement said. AI could result in more technological advancement in the next five to 10 years than the world has seen in the last 50, Biden said.

