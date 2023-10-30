https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/canadas-defense-policy-update-to-increase-investments-in-military-1114609259.html
Canada's Defense Policy Update to Increase Investments in Military
Canada's Defense Policy Update to Increase Investments in Military
Joly focused on measures that Canada ought to take to ensure the enforcement of sovereignty principles and impede redrawing borders by force, among others.
2023-10-30T19:51+0000
2023-10-30T19:51+0000
2023-10-30T19:51+0000
americas
canada
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0a/1108274687_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5ba128d84ab9dc16a25bfe17d7be27ae.jpg
"We will strengthen the security of our territory, our economic interests, our democracy, and our culture. We are working with our allies to bolster international security and in turn, Canada’s ... We will increase our investments in our military through the defense policy update which the Minister of Defense Bill Blair is finalizing," Joly said during a foreign policy speech. Joly focused on measures that Canada ought to take to ensure the enforcement of sovereignty principles and impede redrawing borders by force, among others. The minister stated that defending sovereignty also entails the need to make diplomacy an imperative of Canada’s policy. Joly said Ottawa would continue to closely cooperate with the United States to enhance the common protection of shared borders whether by signing "fair and compassionate" immigration arrangements, or by improving air defense through the North American Aerospace Defense Command. Canada is also meeting its NATO commitments and has pledged to increase its presence along the Eastern Flank, Joly said. The country will continue to support Ukraine's sovereignty and reinforce its battlefield positions, she added.
americas
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0a/1108274687_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4aab3d21a83e436b8fdfab6108017d9e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
canada, foreign minister melanie joly, military, north america, foreign policy, diplomacy, politics, north american aerospace defense command, nato
canada, foreign minister melanie joly, military, north america, foreign policy, diplomacy, politics, north american aerospace defense command, nato
Canada's Defense Policy Update to Increase Investments in Military
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada is finalizing its defense policy update that envisions boosting military spending, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday.
"We will strengthen the security of our territory, our economic interests, our democracy, and our culture. We are working with our allies to bolster international security and in turn, Canada’s ... We will increase our investments in our military through the defense policy update which the Minister of Defense Bill Blair is finalizing," Joly said during a foreign policy speech.
Joly focused on measures that Canada ought to take to ensure the enforcement of sovereignty principles and impede redrawing borders by force, among others.
"Defending these roles is critical to defending our national interests," she said.
The minister stated that defending sovereignty also entails the need to make diplomacy an imperative of Canada’s policy.
Joly said Ottawa would continue to closely cooperate with the United States to enhance the common protection of shared borders whether by signing "fair and compassionate" immigration arrangements, or by improving air defense through the North American Aerospace Defense Command.
Canada is also meeting its NATO commitments and has pledged to increase its presence along the Eastern Flank, Joly said. The country will continue to support Ukraine's sovereignty and reinforce its battlefield positions, she added.