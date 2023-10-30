https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/canadas-defense-policy-update-to-increase-investments-in-military-1114609259.html

Canada's Defense Policy Update to Increase Investments in Military

Joly focused on measures that Canada ought to take to ensure the enforcement of sovereignty principles and impede redrawing borders by force, among others.

"We will strengthen the security of our territory, our economic interests, our democracy, and our culture. We are working with our allies to bolster international security and in turn, Canada’s ... We will increase our investments in our military through the defense policy update which the Minister of Defense Bill Blair is finalizing," Joly said during a foreign policy speech. Joly focused on measures that Canada ought to take to ensure the enforcement of sovereignty principles and impede redrawing borders by force, among others. The minister stated that defending sovereignty also entails the need to make diplomacy an imperative of Canada’s policy. Joly said Ottawa would continue to closely cooperate with the United States to enhance the common protection of shared borders whether by signing "fair and compassionate" immigration arrangements, or by improving air defense through the North American Aerospace Defense Command. Canada is also meeting its NATO commitments and has pledged to increase its presence along the Eastern Flank, Joly said. The country will continue to support Ukraine's sovereignty and reinforce its battlefield positions, she added.

