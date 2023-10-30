https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/federal-judge-issues-temporary-order-on-razor-wire-at-texas-mexico-border-1114611102.html
Federal Judge Issues Temporary Order on Razor Wire at Texas-Mexico Border
Federal Judge Issues Temporary Order on Razor Wire at Texas-Mexico Border
According to reports, the ongoing dispute surrounding the razor wire marks the most recent conflict between the federal government and Governor Abbott.
2023-10-30T21:28+0000
2023-10-30T21:28+0000
2023-10-30T21:28+0000
americas
us politics
us-mexico border
us-mexico border
gregg abbott
texas governor greg abbott
joe biden
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103464/38/1034643828_0:54:1024:630_1920x0_80_0_0_9c9d36defee8c84c95635a8a6d01997d.jpg
Furthermore, until November 13, 2023, the Defendants are under a legal injunction, preventing them from various actions concerning the property. These actions include removing the property from its current location, except for emergency medical aid, the order said. According to reports, the ongoing dispute surrounding the razor wire marks the most recent conflict between the federal government and Governor Abbott. Abott has accused President Biden of insufficiently addressing the surge in illegal border crossings, which have surged to unprecedented levels in the past two years, with Border Patrol recording over 2 million apprehensions of migrants along the Mexican border in the 2023 fiscal year. Moreover, Texas has taken additional measures such as deploying National Guard units to install razor wire to impede migrant entry, arresting certain migrants on state trespassing charges, and transporting thousands of asylum-seekers to Democratic-led cities like New York and Chicago without prior notification to local authorities.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103464/38/1034643828_57:0:968:683_1920x0_80_0_0_8b910268b0a0746a054341b2fc738ef1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us-mexico border, governor gregg abbott, us president joe biden, us politics, texas
us-mexico border, governor gregg abbott, us president joe biden, us politics, texas
Federal Judge Issues Temporary Order on Razor Wire at Texas-Mexico Border
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Federal Judge Alia Moses on Monday issued a temporary restraining order that prevents the Biden administration and Border Patrol agents from dismantling the razor wire installed by Texas state officials, court documents reveal.
"The temporary restraining order shall last until it expires on November 13, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., unless a further order of this Court extends the time. For purposes of this Order, the word 'property' refers to concertina wire that the Plaintiff installed at the United States- Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas prior to this order," Moses said in the order.
Furthermore, until November 13, 2023, the Defendants are under a legal injunction, preventing them from various actions concerning the property. These actions include removing the property from its current location, except for emergency medical aid, the order said.
According to reports, the ongoing dispute surrounding the razor wire marks the most recent conflict between the federal government and Governor Abbott.
Abott has accused President Biden of insufficiently addressing the surge in illegal border crossings, which have surged to unprecedented levels in the past two years, with Border Patrol recording over 2 million apprehensions of migrants along the Mexican border in the 2023 fiscal year.
Moreover, Texas has taken additional measures such as deploying National Guard units to install razor wire to impede migrant entry, arresting certain migrants on state trespassing charges, and transporting thousands of asylum-seekers to Democratic-led cities like New York and Chicago without prior notification to local authorities.