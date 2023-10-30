https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/federal-judge-issues-temporary-order-on-razor-wire-at-texas-mexico-border-1114611102.html

Federal Judge Issues Temporary Order on Razor Wire at Texas-Mexico Border

Federal Judge Issues Temporary Order on Razor Wire at Texas-Mexico Border

According to reports, the ongoing dispute surrounding the razor wire marks the most recent conflict between the federal government and Governor Abbott.

Furthermore, until November 13, 2023, the Defendants are under a legal injunction, preventing them from various actions concerning the property. These actions include removing the property from its current location, except for emergency medical aid, the order said. According to reports, the ongoing dispute surrounding the razor wire marks the most recent conflict between the federal government and Governor Abbott. Abott has accused President Biden of insufficiently addressing the surge in illegal border crossings, which have surged to unprecedented levels in the past two years, with Border Patrol recording over 2 million apprehensions of migrants along the Mexican border in the 2023 fiscal year. Moreover, Texas has taken additional measures such as deploying National Guard units to install razor wire to impede migrant entry, arresting certain migrants on state trespassing charges, and transporting thousands of asylum-seekers to Democratic-led cities like New York and Chicago without prior notification to local authorities.

