LIVE UPDATES: US Puts Pressure on Israel to Restore Communications in Gaza - Reports

On Sunday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said it had received evacuation warnings from Israel that the military was about to attack Al-Quds Hospital.
A communications blackout has been reported in the Palestinian exclave since Friday night when the Israel Defense Forces announced the expansion of ground operations in Gaza. The breakdown in communications disrupted emergency services and cut off contact with the UN staff delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
Several countries in the region, including Turkiye and Iran, criticized Israel's military response, which claimed thousands of lives and destroyed civilian infrastructure.
