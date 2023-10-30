LIVE UPDATES: US Puts Pressure on Israel to Restore Communications in Gaza - Reports

IDF Says Sent Fighter Jet to Strike 'Armed Terrorists' Near Al-Azhar University in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday that it had sent a fighter jet near Al-Azhar University in Gaza City to strike "armed terrorists" and "an anti-tank missile launching post."

"Overnight, IDF troops identified armed terrorists and an anti-tank missile launching post in the area of the Al-Azhar University, and guided a fighter jet to strike them," the IDF wrote on Telegram.

The armed forces also struck a staging post inside a building belonging to Hamas, "with over 20 Hamas terrorist operatives inside it," the IDF said.

"During clashes with terrorists in the Gaza Strip, IDF troops killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels, and attempted to attack the troops," the IDF said, adding that it has struck over 600 Hamas targets over the last few days.