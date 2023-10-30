LIVE UPDATES: US Puts Pressure on Israel to Restore Communications in Gaza - Reports

International
On October 7, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and capturing over 200 people in neighboring Israeli communities. In response, Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza.
On 7 October, Hamas launched a large-scale surprise rocket attack on Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than two million people.
On Sunday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said it had received evacuation warnings from Israel that the military was about to attack Al-Quds Hospital.
A communications blackout has been reported in the Palestinian exclave since Friday night when the Israel Defense Forces announced the expansion of ground operations in Gaza. The breakdown in communications disrupted emergency services and cut off contact with the UN staff delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
Several countries in the region, including Turkiye and Iran, criticized Israel's military response, which claimed thousands of lives and destroyed civilian infrastructure.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
IDF Says Sent Fighter Jet to Strike 'Armed Terrorists' Near Al-Azhar University in Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday that it had sent a fighter jet near Al-Azhar University in Gaza City to strike "armed terrorists" and "an anti-tank missile launching post."
"Overnight, IDF troops identified armed terrorists and an anti-tank missile launching post in the area of the Al-Azhar University, and guided a fighter jet to strike them," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
The armed forces also struck a staging post inside a building belonging to Hamas, "with over 20 Hamas terrorist operatives inside it," the IDF said.
"During clashes with terrorists in the Gaza Strip, IDF troops killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels, and attempted to attack the troops," the IDF said, adding that it has struck over 600 Hamas targets over the last few days.
05:11 GMT 30.10.2023
Israel Strikes Syrian Army Positions in Deraa - Reports
05:10 GMT 30.10.2023
US Puts Pressure on Israel to Restore Communications in Gaza - Reports
The United States has put pressure on the Israeli government to restore communications in the Gaza Strip, media reported on Sunday, citing a senior US official.
A communications blackout has been reported in the Palestinian exclave since Friday night when the Israel Defense Forces announced the expansion of ground operations in Gaza. The breakdown in communications disrupted emergency services and cut off contact with the UN staff delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. On Sunday, the Gaza Strip's civil defense confirmed the partial restoration of communications in the region.
"We made it clear they had to be turned back on," the official told the newspaper.
The official added that the Israelis did not explain to Wahington why they cut off communications in the Gaza Strip, the report read.
Later on Monday, the White House confirmed reports that the US government worked with the Israeli side to restore communications in Gaza.
"The restoration of communications in Gaza was critical. Aid workers, civilians, and journalists need to be able to communicate to each other and the rest of the world. Our Administration cared about this, worked on it, and are glad to see it restored," the White House said on X.
