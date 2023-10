LIVE UPDATES: US Puts Pressure on Israel to Restore Communications in Gaza - Reports

US Puts Pressure on Israel to Restore Communications in Gaza - Reports

The United States has put pressure on the Israeli government to restore communications in the Gaza Strip, media reported on Sunday, citing a senior US official.

A communications blackout has been reported in the Palestinian exclave since Friday night when the Israel Defense Forces announced the expansion of ground operations in Gaza. The breakdown in communications disrupted emergency services and cut off contact with the UN staff delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. On Sunday, the Gaza Strip's civil defense confirmed the partial restoration of communications in the region.

"We made it clear they had to be turned back on," the official told the newspaper.

The official added that the Israelis did not explain to Wahington why they cut off communications in the Gaza Strip, the report read.

Later on Monday, the White House confirmed reports that the US government worked with the Israeli side to restore communications in Gaza.

"The restoration of communications in Gaza was critical. Aid workers, civilians, and journalists need to be able to communicate to each other and the rest of the world. Our Administration cared about this, worked on it, and are glad to see it restored," the White House said on X.