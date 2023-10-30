https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/pentagon-says-appropriated-279bln-for-military-intelligence-program-in-2023-1114609430.html

Pentagon Says Appropriated $27.9Bln for Military Intelligence Program in 2023

Pentagon Says Appropriated $27.9Bln for Military Intelligence Program in 2023

The Pentagon revealed in a release statement that the total MIP budget was $27.9 billion.

2023-10-30T20:06+0000

2023-10-30T20:06+0000

2023-10-30T20:06+0000

americas

us department of defense (dod)

pentagon

us military

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0b/1109364457_0:158:3072:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_6375aaa30aeca2f7fc4be2f86dc4d4bb.jpg

The top line budget is the only figure and detail that the department deemed safe to declassify and publish with respect to the Military Intelligence Program, the release clarified. In December 2022, US President Joe Biden signed the Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act that allotted a record $816.7 billion for national defense.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us pentagon, us department of defense, president joe biden, military intelligence program, mip, us defense budget