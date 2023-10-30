International
Pentagon Says Appropriated $27.9Bln for Military Intelligence Program in 2023
The Pentagon revealed in a release statement that the total MIP budget was $27.9 billion.
The top line budget is the only figure and detail that the department deemed safe to declassify and publish with respect to the Military Intelligence Program, the release clarified. In December 2022, US President Joe Biden signed the Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act that allotted a record $816.7 billion for national defense.
20:06 GMT 30.10.2023
The Department of Defense Seal is seen on the podium before Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Washington.
The Department of Defense Seal is seen on the podium before Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2023
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The top-line budget for the US Military Intelligence Program totaled $27.9 billion in 2023, the US Department of Defense announced on Monday.
"The Department of Defense released today the Military Intelligence Program appropriated top line budget for FY 2023. The total MIP budget was $27.9 billion and is aligned to support the National Defense Strategy," the Pentagon said in a press release.
The top line budget is the only figure and detail that the department deemed safe to declassify and publish with respect to the Military Intelligence Program, the release clarified.
In December 2022, US President Joe Biden signed the Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act that allotted a record $816.7 billion for national defense.
