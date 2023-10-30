https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/poland-to-obtain-own-satellite-group-by-2027-1114611240.html

Poland to Obtain Own Satellite Group by 2027

It is planned to build and launch into orbit at least four satellites, including three optoelectronic ones and one radar, the ministry added.

"An agreement came into force today, under which Poland will receive its own surveillance satellite group. Poland will gain access to high-resolution Earth observation data, and our companies will gain knowledge in the production and integration of satellite systems," the statement read. It is planned to build and launch into orbit at least four satellites, including three optoelectronic ones and one radar, the ministry added. Poland currently has no satellites of its own, while the demand for high-resolution space data in the country is extremely high, the minister added.

