Poland to Obtain Own Satellite Group by 2027

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland will have its own satellite group worth 85 billion euros ($90 billion) by 2027, the Polish Ministry of Economic Development and Technology said on Monday.
"An agreement came into force today, under which Poland will receive its own surveillance satellite group. Poland will gain access to high-resolution Earth observation data, and our companies will gain knowledge in the production and integration of satellite systems," the statement read.
It is planned to build and launch into orbit at least four satellites, including three optoelectronic ones and one radar, the ministry added.
"The data received from the satellites will be used, in particular, to assess and monitor the consequences of climate change and environmental pollution as well as for national security purposes and to determine the volume of governmental support for farmers and entrepreneurs," Polish Minister of Economic Development and Technology Waldemar Buda said.
Poland currently has no satellites of its own, while the demand for high-resolution space data in the country is extremely high, the minister added.