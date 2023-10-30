Putin Holds Meeting on the Middle East

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/putin-holds-meeting-on-riots-at-dagestan-airport-1114597698.html
Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with Security Council members and other high-ranking officials to discuss "Western attempts to use events in the Middle East to split society," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Monday.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from a meeting where the Russian president is discussing Sunday’s events at Makhachkala Airport.The meeting is attended by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Head of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov, and a range of other top officials.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
18:15 GMT 30.10.2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with Russian Security Council members and other high-ranking officials to discuss "Western attempts to use events in the Middle East to split society," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Monday.
The meeting is attended by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Head of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov, and a range of other top officials.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.