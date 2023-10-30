https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/putin-on-situation-in-dagestan-us-geopolitical-puppeteers-trying-to-divide-russia-from-within-1114607548.html
Putin on Situation in Dagestan: US ‘Geopolitical Puppeteers’ Trying to Divide Russia From Within
President Vladimir Putin has given his assessment on Sunday's unrest in Dagestan, saying that it was sparked by social media channels linked to Ukraine and Western intelligence services seeking to take advantage of the crisis in the Middle East."I'm not certain that Kiev's curators know what their charges are doing by inciting pogroms in Russia," Putin added, pointing to the irony of the fact that Washington and its allies have supported neo-Nazis in Ukraine while simultaneously touting their support for Israel.Pointing to attempts by the West to destabilize and divide Russia's multiethnic and multiconfessional society using informational, technological and psychological aggression, Putin said this is now being done by trying to take advantage of public anger over the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.The US and its allies are the "main beneficiaries of global instability," according to the president, who said the chaos sown in Ukraine, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere is used to "deter and destabilize" their rivals seeking to put an end to the unipolar world order, including Russia.Putin called on Russian law enforcement and regional leaders to take firm, timely and clear actions aimed at protecting the constitutional order, as well as the rights and freedoms of citizens. Timely action is necessary to preserve interethnic and interreligious harmony, he stressed.
18:32 GMT 30.10.2023 (Updated: 18:58 GMT 30.10.2023)
Russia's president has given an address on the situation in Dagestan in the wake of Sunday’s unrest at the Makhachkala Airport, which crowds of rioters attempted to storm after the landing of a passenger plane arriving from Tel Aviv.
President Vladimir Putin has given his assessment on Sunday's unrest in Dagestan, saying that it was sparked by social media channels linked to Ukraine and Western intelligence services seeking to take advantage of the crisis in the Middle East.
"The events in Makhachkala last night were orchestrated, including through social media, not least from the territory of Ukraine. By the hands of Western intelligence agencies," the president said, speaking at a meeting with the heads of Russian law enforcement on Monday.
"I'm not certain that Kiev's curators know what their charges are doing by inciting pogroms in Russia," Putin added, pointing to the irony of the fact that Washington and its allies have supported neo-Nazis in Ukraine while simultaneously touting their support for Israel.
Pointing to attempts by the West to destabilize and divide Russia's multiethnic and multiconfessional society using informational, technological and psychological aggression, Putin said this is now being done by trying to take advantage of public anger over the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.
"We remember how the current round of the Middle East crisis began, with a terrorist attack against Israeli civilians and people from other countries on the territory of this state. But we also see that instead of punishing terrorists, revenge has unfortunately been taken" on the people of Gaza "on the principle of collective responsibility."
"When you look at the images of bloodied, dead children, the suffering of the elderly, the death of doctors, your fists clench, but emotions are unacceptable," Putin said, referring to the rioters.
The US and its allies are the "main beneficiaries of global instability," according to the president, who said the chaos sown in Ukraine, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere is used to "deter and destabilize" their rivals seeking to put an end to the unipolar world order, including Russia.
Putin called on Russian law enforcement and regional leaders to take firm, timely and clear actions aimed at protecting the constitutional order, as well as the rights and freedoms of citizens. Timely action is necessary to preserve interethnic and interreligious harmony, he stressed.