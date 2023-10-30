https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/putin-on-situation-in-dagestan-us-geopolitical-puppeteers-trying-to-divide-russia-from-within-1114607548.html

Putin on Situation in Dagestan: US ‘Geopolitical Puppeteers’ Trying to Divide Russia From Within

Putin on Situation in Dagestan: US ‘Geopolitical Puppeteers’ Trying to Divide Russia From Within

Russia's president has given an address on the situation in Dagestan in the wake of Sunday’s unrest at the Makhachkala Airport, which crowds of rioters... 30.10.2023, Sputnik International

2023-10-30T18:32+0000

2023-10-30T18:32+0000

2023-10-30T18:58+0000

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114285122_0:93:3310:1955_1920x0_80_0_0_7f1c63a481e26989ff929aac86cd72f1.jpg

President Vladimir Putin has given his assessment on Sunday's unrest in Dagestan, saying that it was sparked by social media channels linked to Ukraine and Western intelligence services seeking to take advantage of the crisis in the Middle East."I'm not certain that Kiev's curators know what their charges are doing by inciting pogroms in Russia," Putin added, pointing to the irony of the fact that Washington and its allies have supported neo-Nazis in Ukraine while simultaneously touting their support for Israel.Pointing to attempts by the West to destabilize and divide Russia's multiethnic and multiconfessional society using informational, technological and psychological aggression, Putin said this is now being done by trying to take advantage of public anger over the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.The US and its allies are the "main beneficiaries of global instability," according to the president, who said the chaos sown in Ukraine, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere is used to "deter and destabilize" their rivals seeking to put an end to the unipolar world order, including Russia.Putin called on Russian law enforcement and regional leaders to take firm, timely and clear actions aimed at protecting the constitutional order, as well as the rights and freedoms of citizens. Timely action is necessary to preserve interethnic and interreligious harmony, he stressed.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin