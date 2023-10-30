https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/us-judge-reinstates-gag-order-on-trump-in-federal-election-case-1114585965.html
US Judge Reinstates Gag Order on Trump in Federal Election Case
A federal judge overseeing former US President Donald Trump's federal election subversion case has reinstated a gag order that had earlier been issued against the one-time commander-in-chief.
2023-10-30T02:10+0000
2023-10-30T02:10+0000
2023-10-30T02:09+0000
The late Sunday ruling also saw US District Judge Tanya Chutkan deny a request by Trump lawyers to prolong the earlier gag order freeze, explaining it would instead remain active while it's reviewed by a federal appeals court.Chutkan issued the gag order at the behest of the US Department of Justice before temporarily halting it on October 20 as Trump's lawyers filed an appeal and argued it was vaguely worded.Trump appears to have publicly responded to the development on social media, writing in a Truth Social post: "The Corrupt Biden Administration just took away my First Amendment Right To Free Speech. NOT CONSTITUTIONAL! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."The weekend decision now puts the former president under two gag orders that prevent him from discussing any aspects of his legal cases with the wider public. The second gag was implemented as part of Trump's civil fraud trial in New York, which has so far prompted two fines to be issued over violations.
americas
new york
The federal judge had issued the order earlier this month after concerns were raised by prosecutors that the former US president could intimidate witness and/or encourage harm against the prosecuting team through his social media posts and public comments.
The late Sunday ruling also saw US District Judge Tanya Chutkan deny a request by Trump lawyers to prolong the earlier gag order freeze, explaining it would instead remain active while it's reviewed by a federal appeals court.
Chutkan issued the gag order at the behest of the US Department of Justice before temporarily halting it on October 20 as Trump's lawyers filed an appeal and argued it was vaguely worded.
The matter has remained a heated topic of debate among lawyers, with representatives for the former president arguing it bars Trump from his First Amendment rights and acts as a hitch as he undertakes his 2024 reelection effort.
Prosecutors have underscored that regardless of Trump's 2024 bid, he does not have clearance to issue public remarks that appear to threaten any individuals tied to the election interference case.
Trump appears to have publicly responded to the development on social media, writing in a Truth Social post: “The Corrupt Biden Administration just took away my First Amendment Right To Free Speech. NOT CONSTITUTIONAL! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."
The weekend decision now puts the former president under two gag orders that prevent him from discussing any aspects of his legal cases with the wider public. The second gag was implemented as part of Trump's civil fraud trial in New York, which has so far prompted two fines to be issued over violations.
Trump pleaded not guilty in August to four charges outlined under the federal election case that accuses him of a "criminal scheme" to undermine the 2020 election.
The case marks just one of four criminal investigations that have been launched against him, the other cases centering on election interference in Georgia, mishandled classified documents, and his New York case related to hush money payments.