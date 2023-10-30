https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/us-judge-reinstates-gag-order-on-trump-in-federal-election-case-1114585965.html

US Judge Reinstates Gag Order on Trump in Federal Election Case

A federal judge overseeing former US President Donald Trump's federal election subversion case has reinstated a gag order that had earlier been issued against the one-time commander-in-chief.

A federal judge overseeing former US President Donald Trump's federal election subversion case has reinstated a gag order that had earlier been issued against the one-time commander-in-chief.The late Sunday ruling also saw US District Judge Tanya Chutkan deny a request by Trump lawyers to prolong the earlier gag order freeze, explaining it would instead remain active while it's reviewed by a federal appeals court.Chutkan issued the gag order at the behest of the US Department of Justice before temporarily halting it on October 20 as Trump's lawyers filed an appeal and argued it was vaguely worded.Trump appears to have publicly responded to the development on social media, writing in a Truth Social post: “The Corrupt Biden Administration just took away my First Amendment Right To Free Speech. NOT CONSTITUTIONAL! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."The weekend decision now puts the former president under two gag orders that prevent him from discussing any aspects of his legal cases with the wider public. The second gag was implemented as part of Trump's civil fraud trial in New York, which has so far prompted two fines to be issued over violations.

