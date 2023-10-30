https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/watch-russian-kamikaze-drone-strike-ukrainian-troops-in-artemovsk-area-1114596051.html

Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Strike Ukrainian Troops in Artemovsk Area

Kamikaze drones, also known as loitering munitions, are unmanned aerial vehicles designed to explode on impact with a target. Russian forces are successfully using kamikaze drones in the special military operation in Ukraine to carry out precise strikes on enemy positions.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of a kamikaze drone hitting Ukrainian troops near Klescheevka in the Artemovsk area.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June. Kiev has deployed brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's offensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated at more than 90,000.

