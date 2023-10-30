International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/watch-russian-kamikaze-drone-strike-ukrainian-troops-in-artemovsk-area-1114596051.html
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Strike Ukrainian Troops in Artemovsk Area
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Strike Ukrainian Troops in Artemovsk Area
Kamikaze drones, also known as loitering munitions, are unmanned aerial vehicles designed to explode on impact with a target. Russian forces are successfully using kamikaze drones in the special military operation in Ukraine to carry out precise strikes on enemy positions.
2023-10-30T13:21+0000
2023-10-30T13:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian ministry of defense
kiev
russia
ukraine
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1e/1114592856_100:0:1323:688_1920x0_80_0_0_150313e350e7badf314816bd17067666.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of a kamikaze drone hitting Ukrainian troops near Klescheevka in the Artemovsk area.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June. Kiev has deployed brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's offensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated at more than 90,000.
kiev
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian kamikaze drone hits Ukrainian troops near Klescheevka in Artemovsk area
Russian kamikaze drone hits Ukrainian troops near Klescheevka in Artemovsk area
2023-10-30T13:21+0000
true
PT0M14S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1e/1114592856_253:0:1170:688_1920x0_80_0_0_16e57d595157c2e2f2d4aa6b02256830.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, kiev, counteroffensive, tank, weapon, russian forces
ukraine, kiev, counteroffensive, tank, weapon, russian forces

Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Strike Ukrainian Troops in Artemovsk Area

13:21 GMT 30.10.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Kamikaze drones, also known as loitering munitions, are unmanned aerial vehicles designed to explode on impact with a target. Russian forces are successfully using kamikaze drones in the special military operation in Ukraine to carry out precise strikes on enemy positions.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of a kamikaze drone hitting Ukrainian troops near Klescheevka in the Artemovsk area.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June. Kiev has deployed brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's offensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated at more than 90,000.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала