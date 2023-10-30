https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/watch-russian-sappers-eliminate-ukrainian-armored-vehicle-1114593013.html
Watch Russian Sappers Eliminate Ukrainian Armored Vehicle
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Ukrainian armored vehicle being blown up by a mine planted by Russian engineer-sapper crews.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Ukrainian armored vehicle being blown up by a mine planted by Russian engineer-sapper crews.Sapper units are the first to penetrate mined and engineering obstacles, create passages for vehicles and units, and mine the approaches to Russian troop positions in the most dangerous areas, providing them with a stable defense, the Ministry said.
News
Servicemen of the engineering and sapper units of the Ivanovo Guards' airborne troops continue to carry out combat missions in the special military operation north of Artemovsk, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
Sapper units are the first to penetrate mined and engineering obstacles, create passages for vehicles and units, and mine the approaches to Russian troop positions in the most dangerous areas, providing them with a stable defense, the Ministry said.