Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Sappers Eliminate Ukrainian Armored Vehicle
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Ukrainian armored vehicle being blown up by a mine planted by Russian engineer-sapper crews.
2023-10-30T12:05+0000
2023-10-30T12:05+0000
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Ukrainian armored vehicle being blown up by a mine planted by Russian engineer-sapper crews.Sapper units are the first to penetrate mined and engineering obstacles, create passages for vehicles and units, and mine the approaches to Russian troop positions in the most dangerous areas, providing them with a stable defense, the Ministry said.
Russian engineer-sapper crews send Ukrainian armored vehicle flying in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) area
Russian engineer-sapper crews send Ukrainian armored vehicle flying in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) area
Watch Russian Sappers Eliminate Ukrainian Armored Vehicle

12:05 GMT 30.10.2023
© Sputnik
Servicemen of the engineering and sapper units of the Ivanovo Guards' airborne troops continue to carry out combat missions in the special military operation north of Artemovsk, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Ukrainian armored vehicle being blown up by a mine planted by Russian engineer-sapper crews.
Sapper units are the first to penetrate mined and engineering obstacles, create passages for vehicles and units, and mine the approaches to Russian troop positions in the most dangerous areas, providing them with a stable defense, the Ministry said.
