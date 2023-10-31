International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/fbi-director-says-bureau-not-paying-x-for-content-moderation-1114627681.html
FBI Director Says Bureau Not Paying X for Content Moderation
FBI Director Says Bureau Not Paying X for Content Moderation
FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday said that the bureau no longer pays money to moderate content on X (formerly known as Twitter).
2023-10-31T18:58+0000
2023-10-31T18:58+0000
americas
elon musk
us
christopher wray
fbi
us department of homeland security
freedom of speech
hunter biden
the twitter files
twitter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095023528_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fbfa415e4edb6c50e62ad341aabe2c21.jpg
"I'm not aware of us paying money to moderate content there [X, formerly known as Twitter] or anywhere else," Wray stated during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing, when asked about the FBI's financial involvement in social media content moderation. Information released as part of the so-called Twitter Files, shared by reporters in coordination with Twitter CEO Elon Musk, revealed the FBI’s considerable influence over the company and alleged an organized effort by the US intelligence community to exert control over certain information, including the Hunter Biden laptop story. The Twitter Files revealed frequent contact between the FBI and Twitter officials, including a high number of requests to take action on purported misinformation. Wray on Tuesday stressed that the FBI does still communicate with social media companies, but he noted that all these interactions have undergone significant changes. At the same hearing, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed his department's meetings with social media companies do not involve instructing them to remove specific content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221224/twitter-files-fbis-infiltration-of-big-tech-is-step-on-path-to-totalitarian-state-journo-warns-1105753460.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221229/twitters-2022-saga-from-bumpy-start-to-epic-free-speech-disclosure-1105891408.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095023528_337:0:3068:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_178b93ec05033b874bdbcfe709b113e7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hunter biden, laptop from hell, content moderation, fbi against musk, fbi against x, fbi pay x, fbi pays twitter, fbi against twitter, twitter files, us intelligence, surveillance, government surveillance, personal information, us collect data, us collect private data, private data breach, us watches you, fbi watches you, nsa watches you, free speech
hunter biden, laptop from hell, content moderation, fbi against musk, fbi against x, fbi pay x, fbi pays twitter, fbi against twitter, twitter files, us intelligence, surveillance, government surveillance, personal information, us collect data, us collect private data, private data breach, us watches you, fbi watches you, nsa watches you, free speech

FBI Director Says Bureau Not Paying X for Content Moderation

18:58 GMT 31.10.2023
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikFBI Director Christopher Wray speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, on Nov. 8, 2021. Wray says the threat to the West from the Chinese government is "more brazen" and damaging than ever before. In a speech on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Reagan Presidential Library in California, Wray accused Beijing of stealing American ideas and innovation and launching massive hacking operations.
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, on Nov. 8, 2021. Wray says the threat to the West from the Chinese government is more brazen and damaging than ever before. In a speech on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Reagan Presidential Library in California, Wray accused Beijing of stealing American ideas and innovation and launching massive hacking operations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2023
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday said that the bureau no longer pays money to moderate content on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"I'm not aware of us paying money to moderate content there [X, formerly known as Twitter] or anywhere else," Wray stated during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing, when asked about the FBI's financial involvement in social media content moderation.
Information released as part of the so-called Twitter Files, shared by reporters in coordination with Twitter CEO Elon Musk, revealed the FBI’s considerable influence over the company and alleged an organized effort by the US intelligence community to exert control over certain information, including the Hunter Biden laptop story.
FBI logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2022
Americas
Twitter Files: FBI's Infiltration of Big Tech is Step on Path to Totalitarian State, Journo Warns
24 December 2022, 12:41 GMT
The Twitter Files revealed frequent contact between the FBI and Twitter officials, including a high number of requests to take action on purported misinformation.
Wray on Tuesday stressed that the FBI does still communicate with social media companies, but he noted that all these interactions have undergone significant changes.
At the same hearing, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed his department's meetings with social media companies do not involve instructing them to remove specific content.
Twitter logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2022
Events That Shaped Year 2022
Twitter's 2022 Saga: From Bumpy Start to Epic Free Speech Disclosure
29 December 2022, 18:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала