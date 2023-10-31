https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/france-mobilizes-10000-police-officers-to-guard-jewish-sites-1114630602.html
France Mobilizes 10,000 Police Officers to Guard Jewish Sites
The French Interior Ministry has registered 857 antisemitic incidents since the start of Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalation on October 7, which, Darmanin said, is more than in the entire year of 2022.
PARIS (Sputnik) - The French police have deployed 10,000 officers to guard Jewish sites after multiple instances of anti-Jewish vandalism, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday.
"In line with President Emmanuel Macron's order, 10,000 police officers are deployed to guard 950 sites where the Jewish community is present, including schools, synagogues and cultural centers," Darmanin told the French parliament.
The French Interior Ministry has registered 857 antisemitic incidents since the start of Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalation on October 7, which, Darmanin said, is more than in the entire year of 2022.
In Paris and its suburbs of Saint-Ouen and Aubervilliers, the blue Stars of David were spray-painted on the walls of several residential and office buildings with Jewish residents, French media reported on Tuesday.
Local authorities have condemned the antisemitic vandalism, with Paris Deputy Mayor Antoine Guillou slamming it as "unworthy and unacceptable" and Saint-Ouen Mayor Karim Bouamrane saying his office remains committed to the "traditional values of France, which protects all its citizens regardless of their social and ethnic standing, as well as their philosophical, cultural, political and sexual views."
The French prosecutors office told the BFMTV broadcaster that more than 60 blue star graffitis had been reported so far.
Italian Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the League party Matteo Salvini slammed the emergence of the Stars of David graffiti on the walls of buildings with Jewish residents.
"Insane, horrible, shameful. The League and I are always against any incitement of hatred and violence, against any form of antisemitism, without any ifs or buts," Salvini wrote on X.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue the hostages. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 people in Israel and over 8,000 in the Gaza Strip.