Israel Cuts Off Gaza's Internet Access as Humanitarian Crisis Worsens
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the latest out of Gaza.
The show kicks off with Hebron-based Human Rights Activist Issa Amro sharing his perspective on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as the death toll rises with the beginning of Israeli ground invasion.Then, Attorney & CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill joins to discuss the latest out of Trump's legal woes, touching on the 14th amendment trial in Colorado, the reinstated gag order in the election case, and the New York fraud case.The second hour begins with Auto Expert Lauren Fix sharing her insights on UAW's tentative agreement with GM, ending the strike against Detroit automakers.The show closes with journalist Nebojsa Malic breaking down the primary elections, specifically Biden's no-show at the New Hampshire ballot.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
08:13 GMT 31.10.2023 (Updated: 08:39 GMT 31.10.2023)
The show kicks off with Hebron-based Human Rights Activist Issa Amro sharing his perspective on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as the death toll rises with the beginning of Israeli ground invasion.
Then, Attorney & CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill joins to discuss the latest out of Trump's legal woes, touching on the 14th amendment trial in Colorado, the reinstated gag order in the election case, and the New York fraud case.
The second hour begins with Auto Expert Lauren Fix sharing her insights on UAW's tentative agreement with GM, ending the strike against Detroit automakers.
The show closes with journalist Nebojsa Malic breaking down the primary elections, specifically Biden's no-show at the New Hampshire ballot.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM