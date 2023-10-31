https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/london-police-charge-31-climate-activists-after-protest-outside-uk-parliament-1114630320.html
London Police Charge 31 Climate Activists After Protest Outside UK Parliament
London Police Charge 31 Climate Activists After Protest Outside UK Parliament
On Monday, the police arrested more than 60 Just Stop Oil activists taking part in a slow march outside the UK Parliament.
On Monday, the police arrested more than 60 Just Stop Oil activists taking part in a slow march outside the UK Parliament. "This afternoon 31 people have been charged; 14 have been remanded in custody while a further 17 have been bailed to court," the Met said on X, formerly known as Twitter. Just Stop Oil supporters have held their signature slow-marches regularly since April, touting them as "a highly disruptive but completely legal form of protest." In 2022, the group's activists made headlines gluing themselves to pictures in galleries, throwing paint at various office buildings and arranging numerous protest actions and demonstrations that caused traffic disruptions across the country.
London Police Charge 31 Climate Activists After Protest Outside UK Parliament
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK-based Just Stop Oil climate group had 31 of its activists charged by the police after organizing a protest against oil and gas production in front of the country's parliament, Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.
On Monday, the police arrested more than 60 Just Stop Oil activists taking part in a slow march outside the UK Parliament.
"This afternoon 31 people have been charged; 14 have been remanded in custody while a further 17 have been bailed to court," the Met said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Just Stop Oil supporters have held their signature slow-marches regularly since April, touting them as "a highly disruptive but completely legal form of protest." In 2022, the group's activists made headlines gluing themselves to pictures in galleries, throwing paint at various office buildings and arranging numerous protest actions and demonstrations that caused traffic disruptions across the country.